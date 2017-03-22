Car crashes into utility pole, causes power outage in southwest Las Vegas Valley

More than 2,100 people were without power Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. near the Jones Boulevard-Rochelle Avenue intersection, just south of Flamingo Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.
“Impairment may be a factor,” he said.
The vehicle’s driver was taken to University Medical Center, police said.
As of 6:40 p.m., power had been restored to all but about 270 people, per NV Energy.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.