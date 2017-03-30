Clark County coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner identified the 21-year-old motorcyclist who died Wednesday after a southwest valley crash.

Miguel Angel Mayoral-Lazo, 21, died at University Medical Center after he was struck while riding his motorcycle near West Flamingo Road and South Durango Drive, according to police.

Mayoral-Lazo was traveling on Flamingo through the intersection when he was hit by an 85-year-old driver who did not yield while turning left.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.