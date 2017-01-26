Coming urgent care facility in southwest valley could be busiest in Las Vegas

University Medical Center officials plan to open a new urgent care facility in Enterprise, which could become the hospital’s busiest clinic.

Beginning in July, UMC will lease a 6,067-square-foot suite in the Blue Diamond Ranch Shopping Center, located at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Decatur Boulevard. The clinic will open the same month.

“We found this specific community to be under resourced for health care and heard from the community that they would like a UMC Quick Care in their neighborhood,” UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling wrote in an email to the Review-Journal.

The hospital’s closest urgent care facility is in Spring Valley, about 7.5 miles to the north.

The new facility will offer walk-in treatment, X-ray imaging and a handful of lab tests including rapid strep tests, rapid pregnancy tests and urine dipstick analysis. Two doctors will work there when it opens, and UMC plans to add a third when necessary.

Spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the hospital expects the new urgent care to eventually serve more than 90 patients a day.

“At full capacity, we expect this to be our busiest clinic,” she said.

UMC will pay about $1.72 million base rent for its first 10 years at the location. The lease has two five-year renewal options.

