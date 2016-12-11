Coroner identifies Las Vegas man killed in Southwest Valley crash

The Las Vegas man who died Dec. 4 after his car flipped into the Southwest desert has been identified.

He was Jaceson Klein, 40, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Klein’s car had been traveling westbound on West Mountains Edge Parkway when it passed a stop sign at South Fort Apache Road and flipped over a slope.

Klein was pronounced dead at the scene and his death marked the 111th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2016.

A memorial fund for Klein is available for viewing at https://www.gofundme.com/jaceson-klein-memorial-fund. The campaign is no longer accepting donations.

