Gastropub at Orleans aimed at younger crowd

The Baili-Blu, featuring Stoli blueberry vodka, blueberry syrup and fresh lime juice at Bailiwick gastropub at the Orleans hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Bailiwick gastropub offers a large selection of micro beers at the Orlean's hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Lounge seating by the bar at Bailiwick gastropub at the Orleans hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dining room seating at Bailiwick gastropub at the Orleans hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Reuben egg rolls, featuring corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese in egg roll wrappers with Thousand Island dip at Bailiwick gastropub at the Orleans hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Lounge seating by the bar at Bailiwick gastropub at the Orleans hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Japanese fish tacos, featuring miso-grilled Pacific tuna and toasted sesame slaw topped with Sriracha cream on corn tortillas at Bailiwick gastropub at the Orleans hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The view from the lounge at Bailiwick gastropub at the Orleans hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dining room seating at Bailiwick gastropub at the Orleans hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The winter salad, featuring wild arugula, feta cheese, toasted pine nuts, sun-dried apricots and oven-roasted cherry tomatoes, topped with a red wine vinaigrette at Bailiwick gastropub at the Orleans hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The lounge area at Bailiwick gastropub at the Orleans hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Margherita flatbread, featuring San Marzano tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes and basil leaves at Bailiwick gastropub at the Orleans hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Baili-Blu, featuring Stoli blueberry vodka, blueberry syrup and fresh lime juice at Bailiwick gastropub at the Orleans hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Japanese fish tacos, featuring miso-grilled Pacific tuna and toasted sesame slaw topped with Sriracha cream on corn tortillas at Bailiwick gastropub at the Orleans hotel-casino on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By ROCIO HERNANDEZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Orleans’ new gastropub is targeted at a younger demographic than its other amenities, Boyd Gaming Corp. officials said.

Bailiwick is the latest of the 13 bars and restaurants opened by Boyd Gaming at its valley properties in 14 months as part of a $100 million campaign to redesign nongaming amenities. It had a soft opening Nov. 10 and replaced Asian restaurant Koji and Brendan’s Irish Pub.

The 8,500-square-foot space is surrounded by brick and iron for an industrial look.

Mark LaVoie, vice president of food and beverage for Boyd Gaming,described Bailiwick as a place for foodies, music lovers and beer aficionados.

Manager TJ McNallysaid Bailiwick offers twists on bar favorites. Its BLT is made with deep-fried green tomatoes and bacon marmalade, while the Reuben egg roll is stuffed with the flavors of the sandwich and served with Thousand Island dip and coleslaw.

The bar has about 40 draft beers, including local and seasonal brews. Beers on tap can be tracked using the Untapped app.

The food and drinks are accompanied by live entertainment.

A new cafe will also be coming to The Orleans by January, LaVoie said.

 