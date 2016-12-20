Gastropub at Orleans aimed at younger crowd

The Orleans’ new gastropub is targeted at a younger demographic than its other amenities, Boyd Gaming Corp. officials said.

Bailiwick is the latest of the 13 bars and restaurants opened by Boyd Gaming at its valley properties in 14 months as part of a $100 million campaign to redesign nongaming amenities. It had a soft opening Nov. 10 and replaced Asian restaurant Koji and Brendan’s Irish Pub.

The 8,500-square-foot space is surrounded by brick and iron for an industrial look.

Mark LaVoie, vice president of food and beverage for Boyd Gaming,described Bailiwick as a place for foodies, music lovers and beer aficionados.

Manager TJ McNallysaid Bailiwick offers twists on bar favorites. Its BLT is made with deep-fried green tomatoes and bacon marmalade, while the Reuben egg roll is stuffed with the flavors of the sandwich and served with Thousand Island dip and coleslaw.

The bar has about 40 draft beers, including local and seasonal brews. Beers on tap can be tracked using the Untapped app.

The food and drinks are accompanied by live entertainment.

A new cafe will also be coming to The Orleans by January, LaVoie said.