Hyde Park middle-schooler known for smile, not syndrome

Hyde Park Middle School’s Elijah Bodovinac might not be the boys basketball team’s leading scorer, but he serves a leading role.

The 11-year-old sixth-grader is the team’s manager, and he plays at times.

He’s the smallest person on the team, but he has the biggest smile and is known for brightening people’s moods. If you didn’t know him, you probably couldn’t tell he was born prematurely with Williams syndrome, a developmental disorder that affects many parts of the body and causes learning disabilities.

“He’s great — one of my favorite people at this school,” said forward Javeion Davison, 13. “I just enjoy seeing him every day — seeing a smile on his face.”

Bodovinac also has a minor form of cerebral palsy and two heart murmurs. He recently underwent surgery for Chiari malformation, a structural defect in the the brain that affects balance.

“He knows he has health issues, but there’s no stopping him,” said his mother, Ana Mendoza. “Even though he has his health issues, he does everything. He wants to be a part of everything. He likes sports.”

The last time a student in Hyde Park’s special-education program played on the basketball team was three to four years ago, said Assistant Principal Adam Taylor.

Bodovinac’s condition has remained stagnant since he was born, and specialists say that he is “pretty decent” for all of the health problems that he has, his mother said. Bodovinac gets check-ups every three to six months. Doctors say he can play, but he can’t overwork himself.

“At first it was difficult because he had to take it easy, but now he understands,” Mendoza said. “He’ll let (his team) know he’s tired, but otherwise, he’s a fighter.”

“I was so happy” just to be trying out, Bodovinac said. He ended up being the first player to be informed that he’d made the team.

“I wanted to send a message that he’s going to be on the team because it’s an inclusive sport,” Hyde Park basketball coach Glenford Parks said, adding, “He’s a very positive influence on the team, and he shows up to every practice.”

Team captain Cameron Kimble, 14, who plays guard and forward, said it was inspiring to have Bodovinac on the team.

“I think it’s very important for him to be on the team because it’s showing how we can let anyone of his disability be on the team and anyone can play,” Kimble said.

Parks has put Bodovinac in a few games, and he has scored about five points.

“I let coaches know about his situation,” Parks said. They “are very very supportive of him being in the game.”

And when it comes to Bodovinac’s game, he is confident. He practices with his father, who plays on a Dominican team, and said he wants to play in the NBA.

Bodovinac said he gets along with everyone on his team.

“They support me,” he said.

In fact, when he missed two days of school this year, Parks called Bodovinac’s mother to ask if he was OK. After she told him he’d gone through surgery due to Chiari malformation, the team surprised Bodovinac at a restaurant.

Mendoza said she has learned not to worry about her son and is grateful the team has embraced him.

“They watch over him,” Mendoza said. “I don’t call 24/7. He doesn’t want me to be over him. … He’s independent.”

To reach View intern reporter Kailyn Brown, call 702-387-5233 or email kbrown@viewnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @KailynHype.