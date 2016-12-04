Man dies in southwest Las Vegas Valley after car flips in desert

A 40-year-old man died Saturday evening after his Mercedes flipped and crashed in the desert bordering the Southwest Valley.

According to a Metro press release, the car had been traveling at a high speed westbound on Mountains Edge Parkwayabout 10:20 p.m. when it continued past a stop sign at South Fort Apache Road and reached a steep slope.

The car flipped over the slope and came to a rest several hundred feet into the desert landscape.

A Clark County coroner’s investigator pronounced the man dead at the scene.

This is the 111th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2016.

The cause and manner of death are still pending. The identity of the man will be released once next of kin have been notified.

