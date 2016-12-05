Ricardo’s Mexican stylings receives American twist

At Ricardo’s restaurant, Red Spanish tiles line the floor while bright, decorative banners are draped across the ceiling. A sea of colors fills the dining room as the servers and staff sport traditional Mexican attire.

The family-owned and -operated business, 4930 W. Flamingo Road, combines cultures to serve a variety of Mexican-American foods.

Mexican specialties include carnitas (roasted pork served with grilled green onions, cilantro, salsa cruda and salsa brava); lobster flautas (grilled lobster with pico de gallo and cheese wrapped in a fried flour tortilla); and burrito Colorado (sirloin, onions, chilies and spices wrapped with beans in a tortilla and topped with chile Colorado sauce and cheese).

Americanized twists feature Baja fingers (breaded chicken strips in a spicy Baja sauce and served with ranch); Mexican pizza ( flour tortilla topped with cheese, tomatoes, olives, onions, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos and beef, chicken or chorizo); and Burrito Gringo ( ground beef, beans, sour cream and pico de gallo in a flour tortilla and topped with red chile sauce and melted cheese). Most meals range between $8.25 and $20.95.

Ricardo’s originally was at Meadows Mall; its current location opened in 1987. The staff is friendly, and it’s not uncommon to see owners Bob and Darlene Ansara greeting diners.

Ricardo’s is open 24 hours daily. Catering options are available. Visit ricardosoflasvegas.com or call 702-227-9100.