Southwest Las Vegas valley house fire displaces 5 adults

A southwest valley house fire displaced five adults Monday afternoon.

Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded at 3:45 p.m. to a house fire at 5645 W. Katie Ave., near West Twain Avenue and South Lindell Road, said Clark County Fire Department spokesman Jon Klassen in a statement.

Arriving firefighters reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the single-family home’s garage. The initial assessment found that the fire spread into the house’s attic, Klassen said.

Crews contained the fire about 4:05 p.m., 20 minutes after arrival. No one was injured or dead inside the home, officials said.

The fire displaced five adults, including the home’s owner; the American Red Cross responded, the Fire Department said.

The fire’s cause is under investigation; damages haven’t been estimated.

