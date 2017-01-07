Posted Updated 

3 juveniles and driver in hospital after serious crash in Enterprise area

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers work the scene of an accident on Blue Diamond Parkway in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

One man is in critical condition after a crash Saturday morning on Blue Diamond and Lindell roads.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash about 10 a.m. The male driver of the silver Audi was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected during the crash. He was airlifted to University Medical Center and was in critical condition at 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

His three daughters, aged 6 months, 2 years and 3 years, were also in the car during the crash. They were properly secured and were not injured, but were transported to UMC as a precaution.

Witnesses told troopers that the man was not driving erratically, but before the crash his vehicle drifted to the right and into the shoulder while traveling north on Blue Diamond.

The Highway Patrol tweeted at 10:19 a.m. that the intersection was shut down so a helicopter could land there. The intersection has since reopened.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 