Summerlin Area Community Events Calendar, Nov. 10-16, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.YMCA Holiday Hoedown Party: The free party for adults is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive. Wear your country western best and bring a friend to enjoy square dancing, line dancing and light snacks. The event will kick off the YMCA’s veterans community food drive. Call 702-229-2524.

2. “Dixie’s Tupperware Party”:Kris Andersson is set to bring his alter ego, Dixie Longate, to the stage at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $30. Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit suncoastcasino.com.

3.Candlebox: The band is set to perform at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $39.95. Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit suncoastcasino.com.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Author event: Stillpoint’s Reader’s Community plans a three-part, three-month series called “Afternoons with the Author,” with the next one set from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10 with “My Wish (to fill the people with joy) — The Life Story (thus far) of Bhante Sujatha” by Mary Gustafson at the Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave. The next one is set from There is no cost, but a freewill donation to Stillpoint is requested. Call 702-243-4040.

Missionary trip: Stillpoint is hosting an informational meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave, Suite D., for those interested in participating in a mission trip to Guatemala partnered with the local organization Porch De Salomon and planned for March of next year. RSVP by calling 702-243-4040 or visiting stillpointcsd.org/events.

Cigars and Beers with Beers: Ward 2 City Councilman Bob Beers plans to meet with residents from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at La Casa Cigars & Lounge in Tivoli Village, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 170. Call 702-229-2144 or 702-229-2420.

Free health fair: The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Representatives from the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program will be available to answer questions regarding their programs along with new benefits changes for 2017. Expect local health care vendors with goodies. As the fair is on Veterans Day, the Suncoast is offering a free buffet for all veterans. Contact Jerry Mork at jmork26621@aol.com.

Scholarship winners awards: The Gateway Arts Foundation is set to present the 2016 scholarship winners awards ceremony and concert at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Family Music Center, 8125 W. Sahara Ave. The guest host is Stephen Sorrentino. Email camille@gatewayartsfoundation.org or call 702-255-0695.

Outdoor art event: Sun City Summerlin plans to host ArtWalk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13 at Mountain Shadows Community Center, 9107 Del Webb Blvd. The weekend is a celebration of artwork and fine crafts. The event is free and open to the public, and parking is free. Expect photography, paintings, wood, ceramics, jewelry, glass and wearable art. Call 702-245-6077, email markvranesh@gmail.com or visit vegasartwalk.com.

Reading with Rascal: The free event is set from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 in the Sanctuary Lobby of Desert Spring United Methodist Church, 120 N. Pavilion Center Drive. It’s the fifth anniversary of the program and also will celebrate Thanksgiving, so refreshments are served. Also expect treats and handouts for children, who can read to registered therapy dogs. Call 702-561-4143.

“Sunday Suppers”: The fundraisers are scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and Dec. 18 at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. Chef Mayra of Pura Vida Bakery and Bystro and fresh52 Farmers and Artisan Market have teamed up to host a vegan farm-to-table dinner series to raise money for different charities. Expect live music, wine and raffles. The November event is Happy Thanks Living: A Gathering of Family & Friends, to benefit Create a Change Now. The December one is Holiday Farmhouse Brunch: Giving From the Heart, to benefit Project 150. Tickets for each start at $50 per person. Visit fresh52.com.

Rob Garrett: The performer’s tribute to Neil Diamond is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Medical event: A wound care awareness talk is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., Room B. This free presentation is by Lubna Javed, MD, medical director of the hospital’s Wound Care Center. To register, call 702-388-4888 or visit springvalleyhospital.com/woundcareseries.

Watercolor exhibit: The 2016 Nevada Watercolor Society Fall Show is set to run through Nov. 29 during regular library hours at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

“Skull”: The fourth annual biennial exhibition by various artists is slated to be on display through Dec. 9 inside The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. The exhibit, curated by Chris Bauder, features nearly 40 artists from across the country displaying work dealing with their own mortality and the immortality of their art. Call 702-507-3630 or visit lvccld.org.

WORTH A DRIVE

Sideways Trip: The East Las Vegas Valley Chapter of the American Wine Society plans to meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. A tasting of Santa Barbara wines and an educational presentation of the region are planned. The tasting fee is $8 per person and $15 per couples for members or $13 per person for nonmembers. The society asks that attendees bring their own wine glasses. Call 702-210-9513 or visit elvvaws.org.

“Outside Mullingar”: The romantic comedy is set to be performed at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 20, at the Fischer Black Box at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $15 for adults or $14 for seniors and students. Visit lvlt.org or call 702-362-7996.

“The Spider or the Fly”: The play is scheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Theatre in the Valley, 10 Pacific Ave. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275.

Marc Cohn: The Veteran’s Day concert starts at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Veil Pavilion inside the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. The show is open to all ages; guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. Tickets start at $20 and will be free for the first 300 veterans. Visit silvertoncasino.com.

Santa’s Arrival Parade: The event is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The parade is set to start at the West Valet near Yard House and end at Santa’s house in Town Square Park. Once Santa reaches Town Square Park, he is set to light the 45-foot Christmas tree, and snow is to begin to fall. Following the snowfall, children can take photos with Santa inside his house. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Photos with Santa Claus: Photos are scheduled in Santa’s Norman Rockwell-inspired house in Town Square Park from 1 to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 through Dec. 24, at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit mytownsquarelasvegas.com or call 702-269-5000.

Sunset Park’d: The free event, featuring more than 30 food trucks, live music and activities for adults and children, is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. Visit sunsetparkd.com or call 702-455-8200.

Las Vegas Valley Humane Society’s 25th anniversary: The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road. Suggested donation is dog or cat food. Activities for pets and their families are set to include free ice cream for kids, entertainment, raffles, gourmet food trucks, dog adoptions, ask-a-vet, ask-a-dog trainer, spay and neuter assistance and vendors. A drone demonstration, magic show and flyball demonstration also are planned. Pet-friendly activities are to include a parade of rescues, dog bone hunt and costume contest. To preregister, email events@lvvhumane.org. Visit lvvhumane.org.

Thrill of the Grill Cookoff: The Nevada Barbecue Association is hosting its annual competition with a pie eating contest, food and craft vendors and cooking demos from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 S. Dean Martin Drive. Admission is free. The association asks that attendees bring non-perishable food items to donate to a local food bank. Email Jackie Difloe at info.nvbbqa@gmail.com.

Tater Tots & Beer Festival: Big Food Fest LLC is slated to host the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Henderson Pavilion, 300 S. Green Valley Parkway. Guests can sample beers and gourmet tater tots. Tickets are $50 at the gate. The designated driver tickets, which includes unlimited tots and two non-alcoholic drinks, costs $20 at the gate. Participants must be 21 or older. Visit tatertotfestival.com/events/las-vegas-nv.

Holiday Craft Fair and Raffle: The Children’s Service Guild plans to host its annual event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. There will be handcrafted seasonal decorations and ornaments, gifts for babies and pets, home-baked goods and a raffle. All proceeds will be donated to Child Haven. Call 702-258-3557.

Las Vegas Rock & Roll Marathon: The annual race is scheduled from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 13, starting near Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and continuing south, then north on Las Vegas Boulevard to Fremont Street and back down again. It consists of a marathon and a half-marathon to benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. Registration is required. Visit runrocknroll.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

Holiday Cactus Lighting:The 23rd annual event is slated to take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Drive. It is free and open to the public. Visit ethelm.com.

All Shook Up in Vegas Elvis Presley Fan Club fundraiser: The annual event is set to benefit Positively Kids and is planned for Nov. 11-13 at Terrible’s Road House, 1 Main St., in Jean. Live music is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 11 followed by karaoke. The main event is from noon to midnight Nov. 12 with bands and Elvis tribute artists performing throughout the event. A gospel brunch is scheduled from 11 p.m. to noon, followed by karaoke. Tickets are $15 for Nov. 11, $45 for Nov. 12, and $69 for the three days. The theme is Harum Scarum and raffles, vendors and food also are planned. Room discounts are available with code “Elvis 16.” Visit allshookupinvegas.com or contact Judy Ri Chard at relv77@aol.com or 702-379-1680.

American Airlines Kiwi Club luncheon: The American Airlines Kiwi Club Chapter is set to host a luncheon and meeting at 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at a member home in Henderson. It is open to all current or former American Airlines flight attendants. RSVP to Carol Buchanan 702-269-3042.

The third annual Little Black Dress event: The fashion show is scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Nov. 17 at Saks Fifth Avenue inside the Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is also set to include a Little Black Dress design competition by students from the Art Institute. The student awarded the best black dress design is set receive a $500 grant. Plans include a raffle, live entertainment, food and beverage, and swag bags for the first 100 guests. Tickets are $100 for general admission. Visit tinyurl.com/lbdfsm2016.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

PLAN AHEAD

Diabetes talk: Learn about the different types of diabetes and management at an informative discussion slated from 5:50 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Roseman University of Health Sciences Summerlin Campus, One Breakthrough Way. Visit roseman.edu/calendar-of-events.

Rainbow Youth Soccer League signups: Early-bird signups for the spring 2017 season for games for girls or boys ages 2 to 18 are planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Desert Breeze Soccer Complex, 8275 Spring Mountain Road. To sign up, participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate, a wallet-size photo and $105 cash, check or money order. The fee includes 10 games, a picture plaque and a uniform. Call 702-873-1451 or visit ryslsoccerleague.com.

Document shredding: A free Ward 2 Shredding Party is slated from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 19 at the Veterans Memorial Leisure Services Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive. Bring personal papers that need to be shredded. Limit five boxes per customer. Call 702-229-6405.

Soap making: The class is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

“The Anasazi and the Lost City”: The program for children ages 6 to 11 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 29 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Learn about archaeological tools and artifacts from the Anasazi people in celebration of National Native American Heritage Month. Call 702-507-3860.

Photography exhibit:The exhibit “HAVANA: In the Times of Fidel by Armand Thomas” is slated to run Nov. 29 through Feb. 14 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, with the opening reception set from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Thomas’s photographs of Havana, Cuba, depict the embargo before the thaw of relations with the U.S. Call 702-507-3860.

Prayer training sessions: Lectio Divina group prayer training is planned from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave., Suite D. Materials and refreshments will be supplied. The suggested donation is $15. To register, visit stillpointcsd.org/events/event/lectio-divina-prayer-training-20161130 or call 702-243-4040.

Musical Performance: “A Christmas Carol” is planned to be presented at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with 4 p.m. Sundays Dec. 2-18 at Faith Conservatory of the Fine Arts theater, 2015 S. Hualapai Way. Tickets are $6 to $20. Visit FaithConservatory.com.

Singing auditions: The Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society invites singers to perform the great masterworks with its 65-voice Musical Arts Chorus & Orchestra. The chorus is set to accompany Andrea Bocelli for the eighth time at the MGM Grand Dec. 3. There are also openings in the 20-voice choral ensemble. An audition is necessary for membership in SNMAS ensembles. Audition information is at SNMAS.com.

Tuesday Night Live: The next installment of Tuesday Night Live is Jazz With a Side of Blues, scheduled for 7: 30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Summit, at Eagle Crest Golf Course, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. The show is set to feature Toscha Comeaux. Admission is $10 plus one drink minimum. Call 702-240-1310.

Basketball Shootout: The Knights of Columbus Council 11029 is sponsoring its free annual Basketball Shootout from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 for the youths of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School and on Dec. 10 for the public at 1807 Pueblo Vista Drive. Call 702-682-8658 or 702-606-0511.

Event at Red Rock: Michael Tessler is scheduled to combine a photography and jazz piano performance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Red Rock Visitors Center, 1000 Scenic Loop Drive. Visit RedRockCanyonLV.org.

Cardiovascular Health – Diet, Exercise, Disease, Diagnosis: The talk is planned from 5:50 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Roseman University of Health Sciences Summerlin Campus, One Breakthrough Way. Learn the latest findings about heart health and what you can do. Visit roseman.edu/calendar-of-events.

Holiday show: M&M American Dance Theatre presents The NOTHoliday Show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Summerlin Library Theatre, 1771 Inner Circle. Original holiday music by Michael Kessler and Keith Thompson with Broadway show tunes, pop and country classics, original choreography, dances and backstage stories are planned. Visit americandance.biz.

Resolution Run: The running event is planned for Dec. 31 at Kellogg-Zaher Park, 7901 W. Washington Ave., with 5K and 10K runs. Visit tripledareruns.com.

Black & White Ball: The Nevada Ballet Theatre plans to honor Vanessa Williams as its Woman of the Year at its 33rd annual event set for Jan. 28 at Aria. Visit nevadaballet.org.

Event to fight human trafficking: B.E. A S.H.E.R.O., a Summerlin-based nonprofit, announces a fundraiser to fight human trafficking scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 4 at Rain nightclub at the Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road. Tickets are $900 with a separate VIP after-party at Brenden’s Suite above the theater. Visit sherofoundation.org.

Groups, societies and clubs:

The Moms Club of Las Vegas Summerlin is welcoming new members. In addition to weekly playdates, Moms Club also hosts two to three events per week for all ages and typically include park playtime, factory tours and farmers markets. The club offers moms a chance to relax in a kid-free setting with refreshments and adult conversation. Moms Club Las Vegas Summerlin is open to all moms, including expectant mothers. Kids’ ages range from newborn to elementary school. Email momsclublasvegas.com or call 541-350-1599.

The Las Vegas Civil War Roundtable meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Charlie’s Lakeside, 8603 W. Sahara Ave. Email secesh@lvscv.com or call 702-858-9963.

An improv and comedy troupe is scheduled to meet and rehearse from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Five Star Tavern, 9201 Del Webb Blvd., at the Palm Valley Golf Course clubhouse. Spectators are welcome. Call 818-261-4566 or 702-363-5330.

The Centennial Las Vegas Genealogy Society is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of every month inside the community room of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 6670 W. Cheyenne Ave. The group is dedicated to genealogy and ancestry research. Visit clvgs7.wix.com/clvgs.

Ward 2 Walkers meet at 7 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Hualapai Trailhead Park, just north of Alta Drive on Hualapai Way. Join Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers for exercise and conversation. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-229-2144.

Current Events West, a discussion group, plans to meet from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Las Vegas Kiwi Club for retired flight attendants meets for lunch the third Wednesday of each month. Members are from American Airlines, TWA, Trans Caribbean, Reno Air, Ozark and USAir. Times and locations vary. Visit thekiwiclub.org or call 702-269-3042.

The Rotary Club of Las Vegas-Summerlin invites the Summerlin business community to breakfast and fellowship Tuesdays at 7:15 a.m. at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle. Email summerlinrotary@rotarysummerlin.org.

Monthly bladder cancer support group meetings are planned for the fourth Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive, in meeting room 1a. Patients and survivors of bladder cancer and their spouses, partners and caregivers are invited for informational and support meetings. RSVP to Don or Teri at donrosiew@gmail.com or terikoehler@gmail.com.

Needlepoint & Stitchery is planned for older adults from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A cardiac support group is slated to meet at 10 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month in classroom 1A at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7470.

A cardiac support group is set to meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. RSVP to 702-388-4888. This support group provides peer-to-peer patient support and education, including meeting others living with heart disease, learning how to live with heart disease, and having your questions answered by knowledgeable staff members.

A stroke survivors support group is set to meet from 3 to 4 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7061.

The Jewish Genealogy Society of Southern Nevada has set its monthly meet for 1 p.m. the third Sunday of the month at Sahara West library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit jgssn.org.

A gynecological cancer support group is set to meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. The group is facilitated by Branda Kent, Nevada chapter leader for the Cervical Cancer Coalition. Call 702-233-7751.

A tobacco cessation program is planned for Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A stroke support group is set to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., especially for adults 55 or younger but everyone is welcome. Call 702-853-3162.

The Jewish Singles Social Club for men and women plans its next meeting for 6:30 p.m. first Wednesday of the month at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-233-8618 or 702-243-1761.

A bereavement support group is set to meet from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

The free West Side Photo Club plans to meet from 7 to 9 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive. It is looking for active, experienced photographers willing to share their knowledge and passion for digital photography. The varied meeting agenda promotes the technical, artistic and social aspects of photography. Email westsidephotoclub@yahoo.com.

The German Friendship Club is set to meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at the Trails Community Center, 1910 Spring Gate Lane. Call 702-254-2590.

Named for the 10-13 call for an officer who needs assistance, the Las Vegas 13 Club meets the last Thursday of most months (except November, when it meets the third Thursday) at 7 p.m. at O’Aces Sports Bar, 4955 S. Decatur Blvd. The club is made up primarily of retired New York Police Department officers and other law enforcement officers. No meeting is planned for December. Visit lvten13.com. Call 702-349-5313 or email trimbolipeterd@yahoo.com.

The nonprofit Las Vegas Crafters Guild meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Michael’s, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Meetings are open to the public and consist of a short business portion, followed by an educational program. Call 702-260-0932 or visit lasvegascraftersguild.com.

The Westside Newcomers Club plans its monthly coffee event for prospective members at 9:15 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Temple Sinai, 9001 Hillpointe Road. The coffee event is for those new to the area. Email westsidenewcomersclub.org or email wncmbrship@yahoo.com.

The Las Vegas chapter of the American Merchant Marine Veterans invites past and present Merchant Mariners to its meetings, set for 11 a.m. the third Friday of every month except Aug. at the Red Rock Moose Club, 4970 W. Charleston Blvd. Call 702-732-0888.

For those 50 or older, Seton Singles Meetings are planned at 5:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive. Gatherings include food, dine-outs, movie nights, card games or game nights, theatrical productions and other local activities. Email setonsingleslv@gmail.com.

Sports Talk, a discussion group, is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. Fridays at the St. Tropez Buffet at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The group is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Summerlin Writer’s Club plans to meet at 3:30 p.m. the third Friday of the month at 8885 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140. Call 702-204-4250.

The Jewish Genealogy Society of Southern Nevada has set its monthly meet for 1 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit jgssn.org.

Classes/services:

Advanced jewelry making is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Older adults can learn more techniques at this program. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can play Mah Jong from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can learn more about knitting and crocheting at a program set from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults have the opportunity to play pinochle, dominoes and other games from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can play canasta and dominos from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

ForeverFit is planned from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. These exercise classes specifically designed for older adults and focus on core strengthening, balance, stretching, breathing techniques and more. Class size is limited. RSVP by calling 866-707-6056.

Let’s Get Together is offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Join others for conversation and laughter during an informal weekly get together. No RSVP required. Call 702-750-3425.

Older adults can learn more about computers from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Needlepoint & Stitchery is offered for older adults from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Free blood pressure screenings are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required; 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Atria Seville, 2000 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to offer a chair yoga and meditation class for seniors from 2 to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The class is led by master Mitch Menik and is open to the public. Sign in at the front desk. Email atriaseville.com or 702-804-6800.

Free Fly Fishing Workshops led by Bill Teresco are set to be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners and from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. for advanced students Thursdays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Email basspro.com or call 702-730-5200.

The free MS Stretch & Flex class for those with multiple sclerosis and H2U members ($5 fee for all others) is planned from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required. Call 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Mindfulness and Insight Meditation is planned for 4:15 p.m. Sundays at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

Matt Hennager plans to offer free guitar lessons for beginners from noon to 1 p.m. the first three Sundays of each month at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Arrive 15 minutes early to tune your guitar. Call 702-507-3630 or 702-533-3611.

Churches:

Grace Presbyterian Church’s Hualapai campus, 4590 S. Hualapai Way, plans to host a free movie night at 6:30 p.m. the second Friday of every month. Doors are set to open at 6 p.m., and popcorn and snacks will be provided. Call 702-384-4554.

The Birds of the Air Food Pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

Central Christian Church’s Summerlin congregation is scheduled to meet at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School, 2015 S. Hualapai Way, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon Sundays. Visit centralonline.tv/summerlin.

At Tivoli Village:

Free parent and child tennis clinics by the United States Tennis Association Nevada are planned for the first Sunday of every month for children 8 or younger in the Children’s Play Area at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd. The clinic for 3- to 5-year-olds is planned from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and for 6- to 8-year-olds from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

The Fresh52 farmers market is open for the season at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., with new vendors. The market is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. On select dates, guests can also enjoy special events, live entertainment, chef demonstrations and free arts and crafts for kids. Ride a bicycle to the market and receive a 10 percent discount. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue plans to host pet adoptions from noon to 3 p.m. the second, third and fourth Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave. Adoptions are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. the first Sunday at Shaggy Chic Pet Salon at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. Visit ahome4spot.com.

At Village Square:

The monthly Third Thursdays event is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Village Square, 9400 W. Sahara Ave., to provide the community with fun activities and promotions at the shops and restaurants in the center. A car show and arts and crafts vendors are planned, along with raffle prizes and music. Visit govillagesquare.com or call 702-625-4108.

At Downtown Summerlin:

Fit4Mom plans to host Stroller Barre classes from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Downtown Summerlin is offering a farmers market curated by Kerry Clasby, also known as The Intuitive Forager, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Pavilion on Festival Plaza Drive between Rosemary and Oval Park drives. The market features 90 percent organic produce and plans to host cooking demonstrations, live music, classes dedicated to ecological stewardship and tasting events. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

The U.S. Tennis Association plans to host free tennis clinics for children ages 3 to 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in the Macy’s Court at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. The clinics are designed to introduce the sport to children and teach basic skill set. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Rampart Casino entertainment:

Addison’s Lounge in the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live entertainment. Call 702-507-5900.

J.C.’s Irish Sports Pub inside the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live music 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Call 702-869-7725.

The Rampart Casino’s Round Bar, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to present live music throughout the week. Call 702-507-5900.

Bonkerz Comedy Club inside Addison’s Lounge at the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., has acts slated for 7 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 702-507-5980.

Red Rock Resort entertainment:

Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature Mahi Crabbe from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in T-Bones Chophouse. Cali Tucker is set to perform from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Steven Raper is set to perform from 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Line dancing is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., for guests 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays in Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Onyx Bar at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Rick Duarte is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Tony Venniro from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Lucille’s at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to host live entertainment from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturdays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

The Bingo Room at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature live music for guests 21 or older from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Local entertainment:

Friday Night Band Night is set to present live rock, blues or country bands at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at The Summit, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Admission is $10 with a one-drink minimum. Call 702-240-1311.

Las Vegas Accordion Club members Walter Piortrowski, Etta Baykara, Betty Guthrie, Mary Kaplan and Bob Schoffstall are scheduled to perform from 1 to 4 p.m. every third Saturday at the Food Factory, 4140 S. Durango Drive. Visit facebook.com/LVAccordions.

Free museum admission:

Bank of America invites cardholders to explore Southern Nevada museums free as part of the Museums on Us program the first weekend of every month. Anyone with a U.S. Trust, Merrill Lynch or Bank of America debit or credit card can visit the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place; the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North; or the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., free. Present a debit or credit card to receive free museum admission. Visit museums.bankofamerica.com.