Summerlin Area Community Events Calendar, Nov. 3-9, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1.Beatles tribute band: The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute is planned for 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6 at the Suncoast Showroom, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $33; Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit suncoastcasino.com.

2. Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine: A mini-residency is planned at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., to begin at 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets start at $35, $45 and $60. Doors open at 7 p.m., and guests 20 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Visit sclv.com/concerts, or contact Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com. Additional shows are set for Feb. 4 and April 1, with tickets for those shows set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

3.Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council plans to host its annual Women’s Fall Suit Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. The council asks the public to donate suits and other business attire for women in need. The drive helps women prepare for career opportunities and gain confidence to succeed during job interviews and in the workplace. Visit uwsn.org.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Young Naturalists Program: The family-oriented program is planned from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Visitors Center, 1000 Scenic Loop Drive. The program will include hands-on exploration and a take-home craft. This month’s topic is archaeology. It is recommended for ages 6 to 8. Space is limited, and registration is required. Call 702-515-5367.

Piano Concert: The concert featuring works of Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Chopin and more, performed by Helen Lam-Winther, is planned for 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Family Music Centers Theatre, 8125 W. Sahara Ave. A $10 donation is recommended. Call 702-360-4080.

Ward 2 Coffee with the Councilman: Ward 2 City Councilman Bob beers plans to meet with residents from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Nov. 4 at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 10834 W. Charleston Blvd. Call 702-229-2144 or 229-2420.

The Greater Las Vegas Orchid Society: The group plans to meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. Speaker Steve Frowine is set to present “Growing Under Lights and in the Home.” A social hour is planned at 1 p.m., along with an orchid sale, show-and-tell, and food and refreshments. Call 702-845-4872.

Learn to Ride a Bike: Kid-friendly instructors are set to give kids ages 4 to 11 their first bicycle-riding lesson at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at REI at Boca Park, 710 S. Rampart Blvd. Visit rei.com/events.

“Trunk Songs”: The show is slated for 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Children’s camp: A Fall 3-Day Mini Camp for ages 5 to 11 is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 21-23, at the Veterans Memorial Leisure Services Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive. Youths will enjoy sports, games, and arts and crafts. The cost is $90. Register in advance by Nov. 10. Call 702-229-1100.

Watercolor exhibit: The 2016 Nevada Watercolor Society Fall Show is set to run through Nov. 29 during regular library hours at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

“Skull”: The fourth annual biennial exhibition by various artists is slated to be on display through Dec. 9 inside The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. The exhibit, curated by Chris Bauder, features nearly 40 artists from across the country displaying work dealing with their own mortality and the immortality of their art. Call 702-507-3630 or visit lvccld.org.

WORTH A DRIVE

Nevada Day Super Hiring Event: Workforce Connections is planning its third event at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd. More than 24 employers with more than 200 open jobs in career fields such as health care, information technology, manufacturing and hospitality will be interviewing potential hires on site during the event. There is no cost to the job seeker or employer to participate. To expedite the interview process, job seekers should visit nvworkforceconnections.org/brightPath before Nov. 3, arrive before or promptly at 10 a.m. and bring at least five resumes. Write the company and position of interest on the top right hand corner of the resume and hand them in at the check-in table.

Camelot: Opportunity Village is hosting its annual gala Nov. 3 at its Magical Forest, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. For times, email Marnie Gambit at gambitm@opportunityvillage.org.

The Las Vegas Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation’s annual Banquet/Fundraiser: The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. It is set to include live and silent auctions and games with chances to win a variety of hunts, guns and other outdoors related items. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $130 for couples and include dinner and a membership in the Mule Deer Foundation. Visit muledeervegas.com or call 702-845-8422.

Pomegranate Arts & Crafts Festival: The Moapa Valley Art Guild plans to present the 20th annual festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 at Clark County Fairgrounds, 1301 W. Whipple St., in Logandale, about 60 miles north of Las Vegas. Expect fine arts and crafts booths, free entertainment, pomegranates and pomegranate-related items for sale, food booths, raffles and art projects for kids. Call 702-398-7480 or visit moapavalleyartguild.net/festival/festival.htm.

Dia de los Muertos: A family-friendly Day of the Dead festival with mariachis, storytelling, traditional Mexican food, face painting, sugar skull decorating and more is planned from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4-6 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12 in advance. Tickets on the day of are $10 and $6, respectively. Visit springspreserve.org.

Day of the Dead Group Art Show: The Bubblegum Gallery, inside Downtown Spaces at 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207D, is showcasing a Day of the Dead-themed group art show from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4. Admission is free. Call 702-806-0930.

Two Legendary Award Winners, A Gospel Event: The performances are planned for 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at First African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2446 Revere St. Food for sale, vendors and live music by Vanessa Bell Armstrong and The Mighty Clouds of Joy are planned. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $100 for VIP admission, which includes a swag bag, hors d’oeuvres, meet-and-greets with the performers and special seating. Call coach Williams at 702-201-7850.

”Outside Mullingar”: The romantic comedy is set to be performed at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 4-20, at the Fischer Black Box at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $15 for adults or $14 for seniors and students. Visit lvlt.org or call 702-362-7996.

“The Spider or the Fly”: Theatre in the Valley is scheduled to put on the play at 8 p.m. Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 and 13. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275.

Golden Gala: St. Jude’s Ranch is slated to host its 50th anniversary gala from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $150. Call 702-294-7168.

Growing Grapes and Making Wine in Nevada:The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is scheduled to host the workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Khoury’s Fine Wine and Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Ave. The class is expected to include a wine tasting of local varieties. Visit unce.unr.edu.

St. Jude Against All Odds celebrity poker tournament: The event is set for 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road. It is set to include a cocktail reception, dinner, both silent and live auctions, and competitive play of Texas Hold’em. The event is designed to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which seeks to understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Tickets are $200 for the dinner and $600 for the poker buy-in. Visit stjude.org/lvpoker or contact Erica Thompson at 702-341-2903 or erica.thompson@stjude.org.

The Classics Concert: The event, featuring works by Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic, is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $30 to $109. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Fashion for Autism Gala: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, to benefit children and families living with autism in Southern Nevada and recognize people making a difference. Tickets start at $300. Visit tinyurl.com/gagfa2016 or call 702-564-2453.

Izel Ballet Folklorico concert: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 on the day of the show. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

Conversations with Norm: The event, featuring former Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke interviewing special guests Jack Sheehan and Greg Maddux on stage, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

“The Final Tally”:The event is the culmination of the art exhibition “Dishing It Out,” a nearly yearlong series of art shows related to the presidential election, andis scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Victor Xiu Gallery in Art Square, 1025 E. First St. Visit tinyurl.com/fnltly.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

Las Vegas Rock & Roll Marathon: The annual race is scheduled from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 13, starting near Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las vegas Blvd. South, and continuing south, then north on Las Vegas Boulevard to Fremont Street and back down again. It consists of a marathon and a half-marathon to benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. Registration is required. Visit runrocknroll.com.

“A Choreographers’ Showcase”: The Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil plans to present the ninth annual showcase at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, 19 and 20 at the Mystere Theatre at Treasure Island. Eleven originally choreographed dance works will be performed by more than 50 local artists from both companies, including a special appearance from NBT’s Future Dance Scholars. Tickets start at $25. Call 702-894-7722 or visit nevadaballet.org.

PLAN AHEAD

Author event: Stillpoint’s Reader’s Community plans a three-part, three-month series called “Afternoons with the Author” at the Stillpoint Center for Spiritual Development, 8072 W. Sahara Ave. The next one is set from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 10 with “My Wish (to fill the people with joy) — The Life Story (thus far) of Bhante Sujatha” by Mary Gustafson. There is no cost, but a freewill donation to Stillpoint is requested. Call 702-243-4040.

Cigars and Beers with Beers: Ward 2 City Councilman Bob Beers plans to meet with residents from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at La Casa Cigars & Lounge in Tivoli Village, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 170. Call 702-229-2144 or 229-2420.

YMCA Holiday Hoedown Party: The free party for adults is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive. Wear your country western best and bring a friend to enjoy square dancing, line dancing and light snacks. The event will kick off the YMCA’s veterans community food drive. Call 702-229-2524.

Free health fair: The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Representatives from the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program will be available to answer questions regarding their programs along with new benefits changes for 2017. Expect local health care vendors with goodies. As the fair is on Veterans Day, the Suncoast is offering a free buffet for all veterans. Contact Jerry Mork at jmork26621@aol.com.

Reading with Rascal: The free event is set from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 in the Sanctuary Lobby of Desert Spring United Methodist Church, 120 N. Pavilion Center Drive. It’s the fifth anniversary of the program and also will celebrate Thanksgiving, so refreshments are served. Also expect treats and handouts for children, who can read to registered therapy dogs. Call 702-561-4143.

Candlebox: The band is set to perform at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $39.95. Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit suncoastcasino.com.

“Sunday Suppers”: The fundraisers are scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and Dec. 18 at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. Chef Mayra of Pura Vida Bakery and Bystro and Fresh52 Farmers and Artisan Market have teamed up to host a vegan farm-to-table dinner series to raise money for different charities. Expect live music, wine and raffles. The November event is Happy Thanks Living: A Gathering of Family & Friends, to benefit Create a Change Now. The December one is Holiday Farmhouse Brunch: Giving From the Heart, to benefit Project 150. Tickets for each start at $50 per person. Visit fresh52.com.

Rob Garrett: The performer’s tribute to Neil Diamond is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Starbright Theatre, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 702-240-1301 or visit scscai.com.

Diabetes talk: Learn about the different types of diabetes and management at an informative discussion slated from 5:50 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Roseman University of Health Sciences Summerlin Campus, One Breakthrough Way. Visit roseman.edu/calendar-of-events.

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party”: Kris Andersson is set to bring his alter ego, Dixie Longate, to the stage at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. Tickets start at $30. Call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or visit suncoastcasino.com.

Rainbow Youth Soccer League signups: Early-bird signups for the spring 2017 season for games for girls or boys ages 2 to 18 are planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Desert Breeze soccer complex, 8275 Spring Mountain Road. To sign up, participants should bring a copy of their birth certificate, a wallet-size photo and $105 cash, check or money order. The fee includes 10 games, a picture plaque and a uniform. Call 702-873-1451 or visit ryslsoccerleague.com.

Document shredding: A free Ward 2 Shredding Party is slated from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 19 at the Veterans Memorial Leisure Services Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive. Bring personal papers that need to be shredded. Limit five boxes per customer. Call 702-229-6405.

Soap making: The class is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Call 702-507-3860.

“The Anasazi and the Lost City”: The program for children ages 6 to 11 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 29 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. Learn about archaeological tools and artifacts from the Anasazi people in celebration of National Native American Heritage Month. Call 702-507-3860.

Photography exhibit:The exhibit “HAVANA: In the Times of Fidel by Armand Thomas” is slated to run Nov. 29 through Feb. 14 at Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, with the opening reception set from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Thomas’s photographs of Havana, Cuba, depict the embargo before the thaw of relations with the U.S. Call 702-507-3860.

Singing auditions: The Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society invites singers to perform the great masterworks with its 65-voice Musical Arts Chorus & Orchestra. The chorus is set to accompany Andrea Bocelli for the eighth time at the MGM Grand Dec. 3. There are also openings in the 20-voice choral ensemble. An audition is necessary for membership in SNMAS ensembles. Audition information is at SNMAS.com.

Basketball Shootout: The Knights of Columbus Council 11029 is sponsoring its free annual Basketball Shootout from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 for the youths of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School and on Dec. 10 for the public at 1807 Pueblo Vista Drive. Call 702-682-8658 or 702-606-0511.

Cardiovascular Health – Diet, Exercise, Disease, Diagnosis: The talk is planned from 5:50 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Roseman University of Health Sciences Summerlin Campus, One Breakthrough Way. Learn the latest findings about heart health and what you can do. Visit roseman.edu/calendar-of-events.

Resolution Run: The running event is planned for Dec. 31 at Kellogg-Zaher Park, 7901 W. Washington Ave., with 5K and 10K runs. Visit tripledareruns.com.

Black & White Ball: The Nevada Ballet Theatre plans to honor Vanessa Williams as its Woman of the Year at its 33rd annual event set for Jan. 28 at Aria. Visit nevadaballet.org.

Groups, societies and clubs:

The Moms Club of Las Vegas Summerlin is welcoming new members. In addition to weekly playdates, Moms Club also hosts two to three events per week for all ages and typically include park playtime, factory tours and farmers markets. The club offers moms a chance to relax in a kid-free setting with refreshments and adult conversation. Moms Club Las Vegas Summerlin is open to all moms, including expectant mothers. Kids’ ages range from newborn to elementary school. Email momsclublasvegas.com or call 541-350-1599.

The Las Vegas Civil War Roundtable meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Charlie’s Lakeside, 8603 W. Sahara Ave. Email secesh@lvscv.com or call 702-858-9963.

An improv and comedy troupe is scheduled to meet and rehearse from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at Five Star Tavern, 9201 Del Webb Blvd., at the Palm Valley Golf Course clubhouse. Spectators are welcome. Call 818-261-4566 or 702-363-5330.

The Centennial Las Vegas Genealogy Society is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of every month inside the community room of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 6670 W. Cheyenne Ave. The group is dedicated to genealogy and ancestry research. Visit clvgs7.wix.com/clvgs.

Ward 2 Walkers meet at 7 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Hualapai Trailhead Park, just north of Alta Drive on Hualapai Way. Join Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers for exercise and conversation. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-229-2144.

Current Events West, a discussion group, plans to meet from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Las Vegas Kiwi Club for retired flight attendants meets for lunch the third Wednesday of each month. Members are from American Airlines, TWA, Trans Caribbean, Reno Air, Ozark and USAir. Times and locations vary. Visit thekiwiclub.org or call 702-269-3042.

The Rotary Club of Las Vegas-Summerlin invites the Summerlin business community to breakfast and fellowship Tuesdays at 7:15 a.m. at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle. Email summerlinrotary@rotarysummerlin.org.

Monthly bladder cancer support group meetings are planned for the fourth Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive, in meeting room 1a. Patients and survivors of bladder cancer and their spouses, partners and caregivers are invited for informational and support meetings. RSVP to Don or Teri at donrosiew@gmail.com or terikoehler@gmail.com.

Needlepoint & Stitchery is planned for older adults from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A cardiac support group is slated to meet at 10 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month in classroom 1A at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7470.

A cardiac support group is set to meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. RSVP to 702-388-4888. This support group provides peer-to-peer patient support and education, including meeting others living with heart disease, learning how to live with heart disease, and having your questions answered by knowledgeable staff members.

A stroke survivors support group is set to meet from 3 to 4 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Call 702-233-7061.

The Jewish Genealogy Society of Southern Nevada has set its monthly meet for 1 p.m. the third Sunday of the month at Sahara West library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit jgssn.org.

A gynecological cancer support group is set to meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. The group is facilitated by Branda Kent, Nevada chapter leader for the Cervical Cancer Coalition. Call 702-233-7751.

A tobacco cessation program is planned for Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

A stroke support group is set to meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., especially for adults 55 or younger but everyone is welcome. Call 702-853-3162.

The Jewish Singles Social Club for men and women plans its next meeting for 6:30 p.m. first Wednesday of the month at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, 8689 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180. It is free and open to the public. Call 702-233-8618 or 702-243-1761.

A bereavement support group is set to meet from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

The free West Side Photo Club plans to meet from 7 to 9 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at Summerlin Hospital, 657 N. Town Center Drive. It is looking for active, experienced photographers willing to share their knowledge and passion for digital photography. The varied meeting agenda promotes the technical, artistic and social aspects of photography. Email westsidephotoclub@yahoo.com.

The German Friendship Club is set to meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at the Trails Community Center, 1910 Spring Gate Lane. Call 702-254-2590.

Named for the 10-13 call for an officer who needs assistance, the Las Vegas 13 Club meets the last Thursday of most months (except November, when it meets the third Thursday) at 7 p.m. at O’Aces Sports Bar, 4955 S. Decatur Blvd. The club is made up primarily of retired New York Police Department officers and other law enforcement officers. No meeting is planned for December. Visit lvten13.com. Call 702-349-5313 or email trimbolipeterd@yahoo.com.

The nonprofit Las Vegas Crafters Guild meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Michael’s, 7195 Arroyo Crossing Parkway. Meetings are open to the public and consist of a short business portion, followed by an educational program. Call 702-260-0932 or visit lasvegascraftersguild.com.

The Westside Newcomers Club plans its monthly coffee event for prospective members at 9:15 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Temple Sinai, 9001 Hillpointe Road. The coffee event is for those new to the area. Email westsidenewcomersclub.org or email wncmbrship@yahoo.com.

The Las Vegas chapter of the American Merchant Marine Veterans invites past and present Merchant Mariners to its meetings, set for 11 a.m. the third Friday of every month except Aug. at the Red Rock Moose Club, 4970 W. Charleston Blvd. Call 702-732-0888.

For those 50 or older, Seton Singles Meetings are planned at 5:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive. Gatherings include food, dine-outs, movie nights, card games or game nights, theatrical productions and other local activities. Email setonsingleslv@gmail.com.

Sports Talk, a discussion group, is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. Fridays at the St. Tropez Buffet at the Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive. The group is open to all. Call 702-794-0090.

The Summerlin Writer’s Club plans to meet at 3:30 p.m. the third Friday of the month at 8885 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140. Call 702-204-4250.

Classes/services:

Advanced jewelry making is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Older adults can learn more techniques at this program. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can play Mah Jong from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can learn more about knitting and crocheting at a program set from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults have the opportunity to play pinochle, dominoes and other games from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Older adults can play canasta and dominos from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

ForeverFit is planned from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. These exercise classes specifically designed for older adults and focus on core strengthening, balance, stretching, breathing techniques and more. Class size is limited. RSVP by calling 866-707-6056.

Let’s Get Together is offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Join others for conversation and laughter during an informal weekly get together. No RSVP required. Call 702-750-3425.

Older adults can learn more about computers from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Needlepoint & Stitchery is offered for older adults from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Southwest Medical Lifestyle Center-West, 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105. Call 702-677-3055.

Free blood pressure screenings are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required; 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Atria Seville, 2000 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to offer a chair yoga and meditation class for seniors from 2 to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The class is led by master Mitch Menik and is open to the public. Sign in at the front desk. Email atriaseville.com or 702-804-6800.

Free Fly Fishing Workshops led by Bill Teresco are set to be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners and from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. for advanced students Thursdays at Bass Pro Shops, 8200 Dean Martin Drive. Email basspro.com or call 702-730-5200.

The free MS Stretch & Flex class for those with multiple sclerosis and H2U members ($5 fee for all others) is planned from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required. Call 702-233-5474 or mountainview-hospital.com.

Mindfulness and Insight Meditation is planned for 4:15 p.m. Sundays at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Call 702-507-3630.

Matt Hennager plans to offer free guitar lessons for beginners from noon to 1 p.m. the first three Sundays of each month at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Arrive 15 minutes early to tune your guitar. Call 702-507-3630 or 702-533-3611.

Churches:

Grace Presbyterian Church’s Hualapai campus, 4590 S. Hualapai Way, plans to host a free movie night at 6:30 p.m. the second Friday of every month. Doors are set to open at 6 p.m., and popcorn and snacks will be provided. Call 702-384-4554.

The Birds of the Air Food Pantry, operating out of Epic Church, 8755 W. Warm Springs Road, is set to provide free groceries to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month. ZIP codes served are 89113, 89118, 89139, 89141, 89148, 89178, and 89179. Email birdsoftheair@epiclv.org.

Central Christian Church’s Summerlin congregation is scheduled to meet at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School, 2015 S. Hualapai Way, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon Sundays. Visit centralonline.tv/summerlin.

At Tivoli Village:

Free parent and child tennis clinics by the United States Tennis Association Nevada are planned for the first Sunday of every month for children 8 or younger in the Children’s Play Area at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd. The clinic for 3- to 5-year-olds is planned from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and for 6- to 8-year-olds from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

The Fresh52 farmers market is open for the season at Tivoli Village, 440 S. Rampart Blvd., with new vendors. The market is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. On select dates, guests can also enjoy special events, live entertainment, chef demonstrations and free arts and crafts for kids. Ride a bicycle to the market and receive a 10 percent discount. Visit tivolivillagelv.com.

A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue plans to host pet adoptions from noon to 3 p.m. the second, third and fourth Sundays at Petco, 10000 W. Sahara Ave. Adoptions are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. the first Sunday at Shaggy Chic Pet Salon at Tivoli Village, 302 S. Rampart Blvd. Visit ahome4spot.com.

At Village Square:

The monthly Third Thursdays event is planned from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Village Square, 9400 W. Sahara Ave., to provide the community with fun activities and promotions at the shops and restaurants in the center. A car show and arts and crafts vendors are planned, along with raffle prizes and music. Visit govillagesquare.com or call 702-625-4108.

At Downtown Summerlin:

Fit4Mom plans to host Stroller Barre classes from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Downtown Summerlin is offering a farmers market curated by Kerry Clasby, also known as The Intuitive Forager, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Pavilion on Festival Plaza Drive between Rosemary and Oval Park drives. The market features 90 percent organic produce and plans to host cooking demonstrations, live music, classes dedicated to ecological stewardship and tasting events. Visit downtownsummerlin.com.

The U.S. Tennis Association plans to host free tennis clinics for children ages 3 to 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in the Macy’s Court at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. The clinics are designed to introduce the sport to children and teach basic skill set. Visit downtownsummerlin.com or 702-832-1000.

Rampart Casino entertainment:

Addison’s Lounge in the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live entertainment. Call 702-507-5900.

J.C.’s Irish Sports Pub inside the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to host free weekly live music 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Call 702-869-7725.

The Rampart Casino’s Round Bar, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to present live music throughout the week. Call 702-507-5900.

Bonkerz Comedy Club inside Addison’s Lounge at the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., has acts slated for 7 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 702-507-5980.

Red Rock Resort entertainment:

Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature Mahi Crabbe from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in T-Bones Chophouse. Cali Tucker is set to perform from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Steven Raper is set to perform from 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Line dancing is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., for guests 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 8 to 11 p.m. Fridays in Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Onyx Bar at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Rick Duarte is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Tony Venniro from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Live music is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Lucille’s at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to host live entertainment from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturdays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

The Bingo Room at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to feature live music for guests 21 or older from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays. Visit redrock.sclv.com.

Local entertainment:

Friday Night Band Night is set to present live rock, blues or country bands at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at The Summit, 2215 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd. Admission is $10 with a one-drink minimum. Call 702-240-1311.

Las Vegas Accordion Club members Walter Piortrowski, Etta Baykara, Betty Guthrie, Mary Kaplan and Bob Schoffstall are scheduled to perform from 1 to 4 p.m. every third Saturday at the Food Factory, 4140 S. Durango Drive. Visit facebook.com/LVAccordions.

Free museum admission:

Bank of America invites cardholders to explore Southern Nevada museums free as part of the Museums on Us program the first weekend of every month. Anyone with a U.S. Trust, Merrill Lynch or Bank of America debit or credit card can visit the Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place; the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North; or the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., free. Present a debit or credit card to receive free museum admission. Visit museums.bankofamerica.com.