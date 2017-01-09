Arizona man dies after crashing into parked vehicle in Summerlin driveway

An Arizona driver died after leaving the road and crashing into a car parked in a residential Summerlin driveway near Park Vista and Alta drives on Sunday evening.

The man was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon south on Carlisle Crossing Street when he drove into a front yard and hit an unoccupied Ford Mustang in the driveway at 355 Carlisle Crossing about 7:10 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The man was taken to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center but died at the crash scene, according to a Metro release.

The Yukon hit the right side of the Mustang before it turned partially clockwise, the release said. The Yukon’s rear wheels continued spinning and eventually disintegrated, and wheel pieces hit an unnoccupied Toyota Tacoma parked in front of the home.

Gordon said the crash was possibly related to a medical episode. As a result, Metro is not considering his death a traffic-related fatality.

The release said the man was 58 years old and a Kingman, Arizona, resident. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man once family has been notified of his death.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.