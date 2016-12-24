Eatery American aimed at offering higher-end dining in Summerlin

The new restaurant American is aimed at offering a Strip dining experience without the hassle of fighting traffic.

Stephen Blandino opened American on Nov. 1 at 2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 118. Why open in the suburbs?

“Look at this view,” he said, gesturing toward Lake Jacqueline, on which the eatery sits. “It’s beautiful and there’s nothing like this in Vegas.”

He said the area could support an eatery like his.

“I didn’t want it to feel all high-end, where people come in here and feel uncomfortable,” he said.

The spot at Desert Shores’ Lakeside complex has been the site of other eateries: Garfield’s, Latin Fish, Isabela’s. None lasted long. Blandino said his restaurant is in it for the long haul.

He updated the facility’s look by pulling out the nautical décor of the former eatery and adding chandeliers and heavy barouche furniture and paintings by Vladimir Kush.

Blandino plans to offer seasonal items inspired by the fall harvest, as well as a new dish here and there.

Blandino’s background includes studying at the Culinary Institute of America in New York. That led to working under Charlie Palmer at Aureole in New York City for a year. He was brought to Las Vegas in 2003 to work at Aureole Las Vegas and later worked his way up to being executive chef of Charlie Palmer Steak at the Four Seasons.

Debbie Kaye is a private concierge for those visiting Las Vegas. She noticed the signage for Americana being installed and came back to try it with friends.

Kaye said she would add Americana to her list of “must-go” places.

The menu is not extensive. There might be five or six items listed.

“Everything is fresh, literally fresh,” said Veronique Mosier, general manager. “The only thing chef Stephen has in the freezer is ice cream.”

