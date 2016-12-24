Posted 

Eatery American aimed at offering higher-end dining in Summerlin

Eatery American aimed at offering higher-end dining in Summerlin

web1_americnaa-chef-with-steak_7638073.jpg
Chef Stephen Blandino, seen Nov. 9, 2016, gets busy in the kitchen of Americana, his eatery at Desert Shores. Blandino studied culinary arts in New York and was executive chef for one of Charlie Palmer's restaurants. (JAN HOGAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

Eatery American aimed at offering higher-end dining in Summerlin

web1_americanachef-his-gm_7638073.jpg
Chef Stephen Blandino and his general manager, Veronique Mosier, pause before the dinner rush Nov. 9, 2016, on the lakeside patio of Americana. Blandino was executive chef of Chef Charlie Steak before he decided to open his own place in the suburbs. (JAN HOGAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL) The interior of Americana, which sits at the edge of Desert Shores’ Lake Jacqueline, is seen Nov. 9, 20

Eatery American aimed at offering higher-end dining in Summerlin

web1_americana-foi-gras_7638073.jpg
Foi gras //cq//on a slate with Japanese yuzu //cq//fig jam and blackberries and apple rings is seen Nov. 9, 2016, at Americana.

Eatery American aimed at offering higher-end dining in Summerlin

web1_img_4915--1-_7638073.jpg
Chef Stephen Blandino and his general manager, Veronique Mosier, pause before the dinner rush Nov. 9, 2016, on the lakeside patio of Americana. Blandino was executive chef of Chef Charlie Steak before he decided to open his own place in the suburbs. (JAN HOGAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL) The interior of Americana, which sits at the edge of Desert Shores’ Lake Jacqueline, is seen Nov. 9, 20

Eatery American aimed at offering higher-end dining in Summerlin

web1_img_4915_7638073.jpg

Eatery American aimed at offering higher-end dining in Summerlin

web1_americanchefhis-gm_7638073.jpg

Eatery American aimed at offering higher-end dining in Summerlin

web1_americanaentrance_4910_7638073.jpg
The entry of Americana, on Desert Shores’ Lake Jacqueline, is seen Nov. 9, 2016. It is tucked away in the corner of the neighborhood shopping center at 2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 118. The eatery has seen a number of restaurants try to make a go of the spot. Chef Stephen Blandino is betting his experience with Charlie Palmer’s restaurants will give him the edge to bring in patrons. (JAN HOGAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

Eatery American aimed at offering higher-end dining in Summerlin

web1_americanainterior_7638073.jpg
The interior of Americana, which sits at the edge of Desert Shores’ Lake Jacqueline, is seen Nov. 9, 2016. The eatery has seen a number of restaurants try to make a go of the spot. Chef Stephen Blandino is betting his experience with Charlie Palmer’s restaurants will give him the edge to bring in patrons. (JAN HOGAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

By JAN HOGAN
VIEW STAFF WRITER

The new restaurant American is aimed at offering a Strip dining experience without the hassle of fighting traffic.

Stephen Blandino opened American on Nov. 1 at 2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 118. Why open in the suburbs?

“Look at this view,” he said, gesturing toward Lake Jacqueline, on which the eatery sits. “It’s beautiful and there’s nothing like this in Vegas.”

He said the area could support an eatery like his.

“I didn’t want it to feel all high-end, where people come in here and feel uncomfortable,” he said.

The spot at Desert Shores’ Lakeside complex has been the site of other eateries: Garfield’s, Latin Fish, Isabela’s. None lasted long. Blandino said his restaurant is in it for the long haul.

He updated the facility’s look by pulling out the nautical décor of the former eatery and adding chandeliers and heavy barouche furniture and paintings by Vladimir Kush.

Blandino plans to offer seasonal items inspired by the fall harvest, as well as a new dish here and there.

Blandino’s background includes studying at the Culinary Institute of America in New York. That led to working under Charlie Palmer at Aureole in New York City for a year. He was brought to Las Vegas in 2003 to work at Aureole Las Vegas and later worked his way up to being executive chef of Charlie Palmer Steak at the Four Seasons.

Debbie Kaye is a private concierge for those visiting Las Vegas. She noticed the signage for Americana being installed and came back to try it with friends.

Kaye said she would add Americana to her list of “must-go” places.

The menu is not extensive. There might be five or six items listed.

“Everything is fresh, literally fresh,” said Veronique Mosier, general manager. “The only thing chef Stephen has in the freezer is ice cream.”

To reach Summerlin Area View reporter Jan Hogan, email jhogan@viewnews.com or call 702-387-2949.

 