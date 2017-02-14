Hawthorn Grill spicing things up at JW Marriott

The JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., has a new dining establishment in Hawthorn Grill.

Around the corner from the hotel’s front desk, the American steakhouse venue takes over the spot where Carmel Room and Ceres once resided.

General manager Christian Umlauf said the eatery is as much about outdoor dining as indoor.

“There are five patios and all the trellises will have heaters, misters and fans and speakers,” Umlauf said. “So if you’ve been to Vitner Grill or other places like that, we’re looking to expand upon that”.

Hawthorn offers 170 bottles with 30 wines by the glass. The entry includes a lounge area with tables that expand to accommodate larger groups.

The restaraunt overlooks the resort’s waterfalls, which light up at night.

“It’s a very serene environment,” Umlauf said.

Chef Joseph Swan comes to Hawthorn with a resume that includes the Eiffel Tower Restaurant in Paris Las Vegas, Lola Bistro in Cleveland and Bigoli Ristorante & Bar in New York City. Desert Shores dwellers may know him from his time at Marche Bacchus in 2011.

“We wanted to keep some of the steakhouse element from the (previous) restaurant,” Swan said. “So we worked that into the menu, reworked some American classic dishes and then did some fun things, like the lamb ribs, for something different.”

Although he’s used to working in high-end restaurants, he called Hawthorn’s offerings “more approachable.”

Appetizers include crab cakes, steamed mussels, ahi tuna poke and classic shrimp cocktail — as well as red meat — sweet and sticky lamb ribs, beef carpaccio and roasted beets and buratta.

Entrees include Maine lobster served with a sweet potato gnocchi, pan seared diver scallops, oven roasted salmon, half roasted chicken, and prime short rib. Those entrees start at $28.

Grilled items include Atlantic salmon, Mediterranean Branzino, ahi tuna steak, smoked Kurobuta pork chops, Colorado lamb T-bone, filet mignon, New York strip loin and bone-in rib eye. Sides, ordered separately, include mojito fries, roasted broccolini, thick-cut onion rings, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, cauliflower gratin and mac and cheese with a Ritz cracker crust.

Swan said he likes it when a patron asks him to whip up something that’s not on the menu.

“As long as I know if they have any allergies,” he said, “I kind of like the challenge.”

To reach Summerlin Area View reporter Jan Hogan, email jhogan@viewnews.com or call 702-387-2949.