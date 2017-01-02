Miles from the Strip, revelers ring in 2017 the natural way

When a large group bellows “Happy New Year!” in unison on a bluff at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, the nearby canyon shouts a jubilant reply.

Thirty-three people learned about the canyon’s powerful nighttime echo the hard way on New Year’s Eve — by hiking 2 miles in near-midnight darkness through sometimes-steep, sometimes-muddy terrain to a secluded spot where ranger Randy Denter fielded questions and briefly discussed the park’s history and biology.

It was partly a stall tactic, as a crowd seemingly giddy about the coming new year waited patiently for 11:49 p.m. to become 11:59, then give way to 2017. Trish Mittelstadt of Las Vegas led the group in counting down the final 10 seconds of 2016.

The echo wasn’t the loudest or most distinctive noise hikers encountered. That would be the sudden howls of seemingly 20 coyotes about a mile or two away. Surprisingly lacking: the sights and sounds of fireworks, which couldn’t be seen or heard over the ridge that separates the park from the Strip, 20 miles to the east.

The minimal presence of light — about half the hikers carried flashlights — forced participants to rely more on the four other senses. In the dark, the coyotes sounded closer and more menacing than they likely were, while the smells of rotting leaves, standing water and small warming fires at the beginning and middle of the hike were more detectable in the darkness.

Denter led the hike and, during the break near midnight, shared that he had to be up early Jan. 1 for another hike. That elicited groans of sympathy from many people in the crowd — some of whom were bar-bound after the hike ended at 1 a.m.

“It makes me happy that so many people are interested in going outdoors instead of down to the Strip,” Denter said. Some hikers echoed those sentiments.

“It’s a nice switch-up from getting as drunk as you can and waking up feeling like crap in the new year,” said Nicole Della Piazza of Summerlin, adding that she stayed home on New Year’s Eve in 2015.

Liz Wilson, also of Summerlin, said she often hikes at Spring Mountain and has participated in one other night hike there. She came on New Year’s Eve to force herself out of her comfort zone. After the hike, she was pleased the crowd was smaller than during her previous night hike because “you can move along the trail a lot faster” with fewer people.

Gianfranco Seminario of Las Vegas said his New Year’s Eve game plan is “always go out, get drunk.” And while he did plan to hit a bar after the hike, he was enjoying what he called the biggest difference between the park and the city: fresh, clean air.

As the crowd scattered after the hike, Della Piazza said she’d like to make it a New Year’s Eve tradition.

“It was just something that I needed,” she said. “It was really rejuvenating doing that.”

