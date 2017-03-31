Nevada Paralyzed Veterans of America benefit builds camaraderie

They served their country. Now, they raise money for fellow veterans who need their help.

About 150 people are expected to participate in the annual Walk, Run and Roll benefiting Nevada Paralyzed Veterans of America on April 22. Able-bodied bikers will ride alongside participating veterans for safety reasons.

“If it wasn’t for the money raised at this event, veterans would go without the vital programs we offer, which improve their physical and mental health,” said Dan Kaminski, chapter president.

Its programs include sports and recreation and Adopt a Vet, which provides food and clothing to those in need.

“The money also helps us promote awareness about veterans with disabilities through our advocacy program,” Kaminski said. That includes a newsletter to keep members informed about news on claims, benefits and outreach programs.

There are about 170 members locally, representing all military branches. All have spinal injuries or similar issues caused by diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Kaminski served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and was in a motorcycle accident in March 1980 while in the service. He has been in a wheelchair ever since.

“I tell people it messed up my whole weekend,” he joked, adding that he never let it hold him back. “You’ve got to move on. I said, ‘Just put me back together and let me get on with my life.’”

Lawrence Brown plans to participate in the 5K. He joined the Army in 1965 and was sent to Vietnam. In 1971, his unit was under mortar and gunfire attack when he was hit by gunfire and suffered a spinal cord injury. He was paralyzed from the mid-chest down.

“They (rehabilitated) me to where I could get around in a wheelchair; then I was discharged from the military,” he said. “My kids were real small, and that kind of helped me because I wanted to see them get through high school.”

He moved to Las Vegas about 30 years ago.

Brown keeps active with outings such as bowling, fishing from a pontoon boat at Lake Mead and weekly hand-cycle biking, programs offered through Paralyzed Veterans of America. He got into the last activity about 12 years ago when he received his first hand cycle. He recently got a new one.

“It’s real low down so it’s easier for me to get on by myself,” he said. “It’s good exercise. You can do more on that than on a stationary bike.”

Janice, his wife, said he looks forward to the 5K rides.

“I think it’s good for him to get out and mingle with people,” she said.

The national group was founded by a band of World War II soldiers who returned home with spinal cord injuries. Their mission was to help veterans with disabilities live full, productive lives. Nevada Paralyzed Veterans of America was founded in 2013.

Kaminski said when he sees other veterans not letting things hold them back, “You feel like you’re accomplishing something by having all these people, able-bodied and disabled, out there supporting your organization and your people so we can help them get out of the house doing things.”

