New Fox Hill Park in Summerlin to provide more than the norm

A new 13-acre park is coming to Summerlin this year.

Fox Hill Park will not be a traditional park. There will be zip lines, a 30-foot climbing tower, a play area for babies, slides and a run-and-jump area.

“This is a high-energy affair that kids will love,” said Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations for The Howard Hughes Corp.

The park will also feature Frisbee golf and picnic ramadas .

Sylvia Pistolesi said she was excited to hear about the new park. She has lived in Summerlin for 1½ years and takes her two children to the one in Vistas on a regular basis.

“I take them out to the park every day for at least an hour,” she said.

Her children were trying to go on the climbing wall attached to the big yellow slide. She said she liked the options the new park is slated to offer.

“I think it’s nice that they will have something for the older children to enjoy and separate them from the younger ones,” Pistolesi said.

Fox Hill Park is attached to the central trail system that winds through the village.

Along that trail, just north of where it runs under Alta Drive, will be a boulder field with the biggest boulders Hughes Corp. has ever used in a park setting.

