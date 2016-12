About 1800 NV Energy customers in Summerlin lost power Sunday morning.

NV Energy’s outage map shows that the power went out just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and that the outage was centered near West Charleston Boulevard and Iron Ridge Drive.

It lists equipment failure as the cause of the outage. NV Energy reported that power had returned to the area at 10 a.m.

