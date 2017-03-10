Posted 

Summerlin-area Boy Scout troop seeks clues after trailer theft

Glen Cox holds the title Feb. 28, 2017, to the 16-foot trailer that was stolen from Boy Scout Troop 102. The troop held a massive garage sale that spanned three days and required troop members to camp out to guard the items in order to raise money to buy the $2,000 trailer. They got to use it three trips before it went missing. The church where it was stored has no insurance to cover the theft. (JAN HOGAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

Riley Cox, 18, the newest Eagle Scout for Troop 102, stands near the podium for his honoring ceremony Feb. 28, 2017, with his father, Glen Cox, the troop’s scoutmaster. The night was diminished by talk of the theft of the troop’s trailer, used to haul camping gear on various trips. The troop had raised the $2,000 to purchase it only to have it stolen a few months later.They are asking for the community’s help should anyone spot it. (JAN HOGAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL)

A trailer similar to this one was stolen from Boy Scout Troop 102. The Las Vegas troop had earned the money to buy it, only to use it three times before it was taken from the storage area. The troop is hoping the public will spot it so they can get it back. (SPECIAL TO VIEW)

By JAN HOGAN
VIEW STAFF WRITER

Last spring, the Boy Scouts of Troop 102 raised funds to buy a much-needed trailer for camping trips.

Last summer, it was stolen.

Troop 102 hopes someone has information about where the trailer is. It had been kept it in a vacant, fenced-in area behind Westminster Presbyterian Church at 4601 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The church is the charter organization for the Boy Scout troop, hosts its meetings and regularly stores some of the Scouts’ items.

The theft wasn’t noticed until September, when Scoutmaster Glen Cox went to use the trailer for the troop’s next big outing.

Chip Lydick, committee chairman for Troop 102, said that “coming down here and seeing it was gone, that was shocking. … Glen sounded desperate.”

The white, 16-foot 1996 Wells Cargo dual-axle trailer has two wing doors in the back, with a side door and a flip-up canopy, both on the passenger side. One wheel cover is white, the other silver.

Troop members have been checking Craigslist and did an online vehicle identification number search in case someone tried to register the trailer with the Department of Motor Vehicles. David Dwyer, church liaison for the troop, said he has been driving the area, seeing if he can spot the trailer.

The troop learned that a family member of the troop’s secretary, Dawn Shearer, was selling a trailer. The price tag: $2,000. To raise funds, the troop held a garage sale late April, so large that it spanned three days. Items were on the front and side lawns, so members camped out to ensure nothing was stolen.

The garage sale raised more than $2,000. The extra money was used to purchase camping equipment and to sponsor youths to go to summer camp.

“When the treasurer put the numbers out there and said, ‘Here’s what we made,’ everybody was extremely excited,” Lydick said.

The church has a fenced-in area, gated and locked, where the trailer was parked. There was no sign of forced entry.

To reach Summerlin Area View reporter Jan Hogan, email jhogan@viewnews.com or call 702-387-2949.

 