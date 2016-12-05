Summerlin-area home-goods store aims to live up to Chicago name

It’s fitting that River North in Las Vegas is named after a neighborhood of art-rich Chicago.

The shop offers artistic and hard-to-find items for one’s home. Those items can now be found at River North’s new location, just off the entry circle of Tivoli Village next to Vasari.

River North opened in 2012 in Tivoli’s MarketLV. Owner Shelly Gorman uses her architecture and interior-design degrees to scope out unusual elements for one’s home.

Now, four years later with a prime location, she has filled her space with a bevy of items — coffee tables, pillows, candles, sculptures, lamps, accent pieces, wall decor and natural rock crystals. Best of all, she said, it’s easily accessible for someone to pull up to the valet and fill their vehicle with purchases.

“I’ve had people come and practically clean out a whole section of the store,” Gorman said. “We had to (restock) it all.”

One of the best-sellers is metal wall decor depicting a rock climber. She said she is not competing in the same market with Tivoli’s newest addition, Restoration Hardware — bastion of $13,000 rugs and $1,600 gilded mirrors. Rather, it is “a great complement” to her offerings.

At holiday time, tabletop items take center stage at River North. The shop offers a table made of reclaimed wood. Not only are there markings and wear, Gorman said, but the wood isn’t likely to crack if it’s suddenly exposed to the arid desert air, called dry cracking.

“It’s already been put through the wringer,” Gorman said.

Shopper Audrey DiCicco was pleased with her first experience at the store.

“I’m very impressed,” she said. “The style, the tones, it’s very earthy. It’s classy but yet different.”

To reach Summerlin Area View reporter Jan Hogan, email jhogan@viewnews.com or call 702-387-2949.