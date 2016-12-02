Crash near Monte Carlo on Las Vegas Strip sends 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to the hospital Friday after a crash near the Monte Carlo on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police received reports of an injury crash at Park Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South near the hotel’s entrance, officer Laura Meltzer said. Three people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, but Meltzer said the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Further details were not immediately available.

