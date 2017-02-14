Driver who crashed car in front of SLS hospitalized

A man lost control of his car and crashed into a gate in front SLS Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

He was driving a 2006 Honda sedan fast north on Las Vegas Boulevard about 2:45 a.m. before hitting the gate near SLS, 2535 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Police suspect the man was impaired, Gordon said.

He was taken to an unspecified hospital with injuries and is expected to survive. A woman passenger also suffered minor injuries.

Gordon said police initially thought the driver was ejected but video showed he got out of the Honda on his own.

Northbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Elvis Presley Way and Sahara Avenue was temporarily closed while police investigated. Gordon said the roadway should open up by 5 a.m.

