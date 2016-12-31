Gas leak at The Linq Promenade closes most restaurants

A gas leak at The Linq Promenade closed most restaurants there Friday afternoon, according to Caesars Entertainment.

The Linq Promenade was notified by Southwest Gas that there was a gas leak, according to a tweet on the Linq Promenade’s Twitter page.

As a precautionary measure, the gas lines have been turned off, according to a tweet of a statement from Jennifer Forkish, Caesars Entertainment vice president of corporate communications.

Because of the outage, restaurants along the promenade are closed with the exception of Chayo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar. The retail shops, the High Roller and nearby hotels were not affected, and all remain open.

Southwest Gas is on site and working to resolve the issue, the tweet said.

