Posted 

How Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick’s Day — VIDEO

How Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick’s Day — VIDEO

8190299_web1_wild-art-st-patrick-day-mar18-17_031717cl_002_8190299.jpg
Guests claps as The Las Vegas Pipe Band plays outside the New York-New York casino on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. They are celebrating the annual Celtic Feis festival. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

How Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick’s Day — VIDEO

8190299_web1_wild-art-st-patrick-day-mar18-17_031717cl_003_8190299.jpg
The Las Vegas Pipe Band marches through the New York-New York casino on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. They are celebrating the annual Celtic Feis festival. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

How Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick’s Day — VIDEO

8190299_web1_wild-art-st-patrick-day-mar18-17_031717cl_005_8190299.jpg
Guests listens as The Las Vegas Pipe Band plays outside the New York-New York casino on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. They are celebrating the annual Celtic Feis festival. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

How Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick’s Day — VIDEO

8190299_web1_wild-art-st-patrick-day-mar18-17_031717cl_001_8190299.jpg
Drum major of The Las Vegas Pipe Band Kevin Misch leads the band outside the New York-New York casino on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

How Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick’s Day — VIDEO

8190299_web1_wild-art-st-patrick-day-mar18-17_031717cl_004_8190299.jpg
The Las Vegas Pipe Band marches through the New York-New York casino on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. They are celebrating the annual Celtic Feis festival. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

How Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick’s Day — VIDEO

8190299_web1_wild-art-st-patrick-day-mar18-17_031717cl_006_8190299.jpg
A couple shots of whiskey is passed before making a toast outside the New York-New York casino on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

How Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick’s Day — VIDEO

8190299_web1_wild-art-st-patrick-day-mar18-17_031717cl_007_8190299.jpg
Patrick Lucas speaks at the annual Celtic Feis festival outside the New York-New York casino on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Lucas is the Vice President of Retail Operations for New York-New York Hotel and Casinos. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

How Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick’s Day — VIDEO

8190299_web1_wild-art-st-patrick-day-mar18-17_031717cl_009_8190299.jpg
Drum major of The Las Vegas Pipe Band Kevin Misch makes a toast kicking off the annual Celtic Feis festival outside the New York-New York casino on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

By ELAINE WILSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Irish spirit has hit Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Pipe Band led a parade through New York-New York hotel-casino and through the faux-Brooklyn Bridge on the Strip. New York-New York COO Cynthia Kiser Murphey led a traditional Guinness toast.

On the other side of the Strip, the LINQ Promenade held its own St. Patrick’s Day parade. Green beer abounded as bagpipers and stilt-walkers marched toward O’Sheas Bar and Restaurant.

 

“America’s Got Talent’s” Tape Face also made an appearance.

Check out our photo gallery and video from the St. Paddy’s Day festivities.

 

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter. Contact Christian Lee at clee@reviewjournal.com. Follow @chrisklee_jpeg on Twitter.

 