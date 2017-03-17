How Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick’s Day — VIDEO

Irish spirit has hit Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Pipe Band led a parade through New York-New York hotel-casino and through the faux-Brooklyn Bridge on the Strip. New York-New York COO Cynthia Kiser Murphey led a traditional Guinness toast.

On the other side of the Strip, the LINQ Promenade held its own St. Patrick’s Day parade. Green beer abounded as bagpipers and stilt-walkers marched toward O’Sheas Bar and Restaurant.

“America’s Got Talent’s” Tape Face also made an appearance.

Check out our photo gallery and video from the St. Paddy’s Day festivities.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter. Contact Christian Lee at clee@reviewjournal.com. Follow @chrisklee_jpeg on Twitter.