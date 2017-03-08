Las Vegas firefighters practice rescue routine 550 feet above the Strip — VIDEO

This is not for the faint of heart.

Starting on Tuesday, The High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel, will host Las Vegas Valley firefighters for three days as they practice heavy rescue scenarios. Firefighters are slowly let down from one of The High Roller pods to safety with the help of two strong ropes and many trained professionals.

The annual exercise provides Las Vegas Fire & Rescue firefighters unique opportunities to test their skills through a variety of rescue scenarios and review safety measures 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip.

.@HighRollerVegas GM Eric Eberhart volunteers to go down from the top of the wheel. Yikes. #RJnowpic.twitter.com/vSKpgrcDvU — Elaine M. Wilson (@WilsonElaineM) March 7, 2017

Check out the video and photo gallery above for a behind-the-scenes look.

