Las Vegas firefighters practice rescue routine 550 feet above the Strip — VIDEO

Every year, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue practices rescue missions on The High Roller at The LINQ. Firefighter rappel down the entire wheel to safety below. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas Valley firefighter repels from the top of The High Roller Observation Wheel on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A Las Vegas Valley firefighter opens the door of a pod on The High Roller Observation Wheel as they practice rescue scenarios on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A Las Vegas Valley firefighter repels from the top of The High Roller Observation Wheel on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Las Vegas Valley firefighters board The High Roller Observation Wheel as they practice rescue scenarios on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Las Vegas Valley firefighters boarded upon The High Roller Observation Wheel as they practice rescue scenarios on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A Las Vegas Valley firefighter repels from the top of The High Roller Observation Wheel on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

The silhouette of a Las Vegas Valley firefighter is seen as he repels from the top of The High Roller Observation Wheel on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A Las Vegas Valley firefighter repels from the top of The High Roller Observation Wheel on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A Las Vegas Valley firefighter repels from the top of The High Roller Observation Wheel on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A Las Vegas Valley firefighter repels from the top of The High Roller Observation Wheel on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Onlookers watch as Las Vegas Valley firefighter repels from the top of The High Roller Observation Wheel on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A Las Vegas Valley firefighter repels from the top of The High Roller Observation Wheel on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

A Las Vegas Valley firefighter repels from the top of The High Roller Observation Wheel on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

By ELAINE WILSON and CHRISTIAN LEE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

This is not for the faint of heart.

Starting on Tuesday, The High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel, will host Las Vegas Valley firefighters for three days as they practice heavy rescue scenarios. Firefighters are slowly let down from one of The High Roller pods to safety with the help of two strong ropes and many trained professionals.

The annual exercise provides Las Vegas Fire & Rescue firefighters unique opportunities to test their skills through a variety of rescue scenarios and review safety measures 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip.

Check out the video and photo gallery above for a behind-the-scenes look.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter. Contact Christian Lee at clee@reviewjournal.com. Follow @chrisklee_jpeg on Twitter.

 