Las Vegas police arrest 8 people during Saturday protest on Strip

Las Vegas police arrested eight people on Saturday during a protest on the Strip.

One person was arrested for battery on a protected person; seven others were arrested for failure to stay on the sidewalk.

Protesters gathered in The Linq’s parking lot and then marched along the Strip to the Trump International, where they protested against President-elect Donald Trump.

The protesters were met by a small group of pro-Trump supporters. Las Vegas police formed a line between the two crowds to keep peace.

