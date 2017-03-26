Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

Resorts along the Strip were spotted “turned off” Saturday night during Earth Hour.

For one hour every March, Strip resorts — among millions of people, businesses and landmarks around the globe — switch off their lights, host events and make noise to raise eco-friendly awareness. World Wildlife Fund’s Earth Hour started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia in 2007.

The Venetian and the Palazzo went dark for their eighth consecutive year on Saturday between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. as part of the global movement. People came together in front of the Venetian during the hour to create an LED mural of planet Earth.

In addition to many resorts, Planet Hollywood’s Miracle Mile Shops, the High Roller at The Linq and the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign were among the Strip sights with lights off.

World Wildlife Fund’s Earth Hour is a worldwide annual environmental campaign that challenges organizations and individuals to turn off lights for one hour every March to show their commitment to global green initiatives.

