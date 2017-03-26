Posted Updated 

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_007_8226889.jpg
Miriam Avalos, right, hands candles to her granddaughter, Elayne Favila, 4, as they work on a "mural" depicting Earth using LED tea lights to commemorate Earth Hour at the Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_001_8226889.jpg
Elayne Favila, 4, watches as the lights of the Venetian hotel-casino go dark to commemorate Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Favila sits among LED tea lights used to depict a "mural" of Earth. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_014_8226889.jpg
Elayne Favila, 4 works on a "mural" depicting Earth using LED tea lights to commemorate Earth Hour at the Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_005_8226889.jpg
A &quot;mural&quot; of LED tea lights depicts Earth as the Venetian hotel-casino commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_015_8226889.jpg
A &quot;mural&quot; of LED tea lights depicts Earth as the Venetian hotel-casino commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_002_8226889.jpg
A &quot;mural&quot; of LED tea lights depicts Earth as the Venetian hotel-casino commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_006_8226889.jpg
A gondolier passes by as the Venetian hotel-casino commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_013_8226889.jpg
Traffic lights up the Las Vegas Strip as the Venetian hotel-casino, along with other Strip properties, commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_003_8226889.jpg
Traffic lights up the Las Vegas Strip as the Venetian hotel-casino, along with other Strip properties, commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_008_8226889.jpg
Traffic lights up the Las Vegas Strip as the Venetian hotel-casino, along with other Strip properties, commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_010_8226889.jpg
Traffic lights up the Las Vegas Strip as the Venetian hotel-casino, along with other Strip properties, commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_011_8226889.jpg
Traffic lights up the Las Vegas Strip as the Venetian hotel-casino, along with other Strip properties, commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_004_8226889.jpg
A &quot;mural&quot; of LED tea lights depicts Earth as the Venetian hotel-casino commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_009_8226889.jpg
Traffic lights up the Las Vegas Strip as the Venetian hotel-casino, along with other Strip properties, commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_012_8226889.jpg
Traffic lights up the Las Vegas Strip as the Venetian hotel-casino, along with other Strip properties, commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Strip resorts switch off lights for Earth Hour

8226889_web1_earth-hour_032517cs_016_8226889.jpg
A &quot;mural&quot; of LED tea lights depicts Earth as the Venetian hotel-casino commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Resorts along the Strip were spotted “turned off” Saturday night during Earth Hour.

For one hour every March, Strip resorts — among millions of people, businesses and landmarks around the globe — switch off their lights, host events and make noise to raise eco-friendly awareness. World Wildlife Fund’s Earth Hour started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia in 2007.

The Venetian and the Palazzo went dark for their eighth consecutive year on Saturday between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. as part of the global movement. People came together in front of the Venetian during the hour to create an LED mural of planet Earth.

In addition to many resorts, Planet Hollywood’s Miracle Mile Shops, the High Roller at The Linq and the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign were among the Strip sights with lights off.

World Wildlife Fund’s Earth Hour is a worldwide annual environmental campaign that challenges organizations and individuals to turn off lights for one hour every March to show their commitment to global green initiatives.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

 