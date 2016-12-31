Man detained on Las Vegas Strip after making bomb threats on RTC bus

Las Vegas police detained a man who made possible bomb threats Saturday near the Las Vegas Strip.

About 12:30 p.m. police received a report that a man riding a Regional Transportation Commission bus made threats to the driver.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Grant Rogers said the man was detained at 12:45 p.m., but he wasn’t sure if a special unit would be called in to examine the man’s bag.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

