Pedestrian fighting for her life after being struck by cab on Las Vegas Strip

A 28-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a taxicab hit her outside of Bellagio on the Strip early Friday morning.

Lt. Kris Burke with Metropolitan Police Department said the woman entered the crosswalk about 1:30 a.m. at Bellagio Drive heading across Las Vegas Boulevard South against a red light. The southbound cab had a green light on Las Vegas Boulevard and it hit her as she tried to cross the street.

Sgt. Robert Stauffer with Metro’s traffic unit said the woman was by herself as she ran across the crosswalk.

“We believe she saw the traffic coming and took off running and ran in front of the taxicab, was struck and thrown to the ground,” he said.

Stauffer said she stayed in the crosswalk as she attempted to run across the street. He said the woman had “extremely critical” internal, head and upper extremities injuries.

Sgt. Jon David said the woman was taken to University Medical Center.

Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard at Bellagio Drive has reopened.

No other cars were involved in the crash. Stauffer said he didn’t think speed was a factor in the crash.

“I don’t see anything that’s outside of what’s normal for the Strip,” he said.

The cab driver remained at the crash site, and Stauffer did not expect he would face any charges.

Traffic on southbound LV Boulevard still shut down. No word yet on injuries on the cab/pedestrian crash at the Bellagio intersection pic.twitter.com/nNdrWaXCJE — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) December 9, 2016

