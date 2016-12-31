Posted 

Restaurants at The Linq Promenade reopen after gas leak Friday night

Restaurants at The Linq Promenade reopen after gas leak Friday night

web1_high_roller_061216rb_001-email_7695653.jpg
The High Roller in Las Vegas is illuminated in rainbow colors on Sunday, June 12, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Restaurants at The Linq Promenade reopened Saturday morning after Southwest Gas Corp. identified and repaired a gas leak on the property.

The Linq Promenade was told there was a gas leak Friday afternoon, according to the property’s Twitter account.

All gas lines at The Promenade were shut down as a precautionary measure, forcing most restaurants to close for the night.

The Promenade tweeted just before 11 a.m. Saturday that the gas leak was fixed and the restaurants, retail stores and the High Roller would open at normal business hours.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 