Restaurants at The Linq Promenade reopen after gas leak Friday night

Restaurants at The Linq Promenade reopened Saturday morning after Southwest Gas Corp. identified and repaired a gas leak on the property.

The Linq Promenade was told there was a gas leak Friday afternoon, according to the property’s Twitter account.

Stay tuned for additional updates. We apologize for any inconvenience! — LINQ Promenade (@LinqPromenade) December 31, 2016

All gas lines at The Promenade were shut down as a precautionary measure, forcing most restaurants to close for the night.

The Promenade tweeted just before 11 a.m. Saturday that the gas leak was fixed and the restaurants, retail stores and the High Roller would open at normal business hours.

