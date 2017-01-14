Vehicle crashes into two police cars near Caesars Palace

Two Metropolitan Police Department officers were hospitalized after a Friday evening crash near Caesars Palace.

A vehicle crashed into two Metro patrol cars about 4:50 p.m. on Augustus and Flamingo roads near the Augustus Tower entrance, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Both officers suffered minor injuries and were transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. The woman driving the vehicle was not injured and stayed on the scene.

It’s unknown what caused the driver to crash, but no arrests were made, Rogers said.

