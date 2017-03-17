Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign goes green for St. Patrick’s Day — PHOTOS

Irish dancers, a bagpiper, and even some Irish members of the International Fraternal Order of Police joined with traditional Las Vegas showgirls to celebrate the greening of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Thursday night in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The event marked the fifth year that Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority participated in the Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening Initiative. The sign will stay green through Sunday.

The High Roller at the LINQ, the Keep Memory Alive Event Center and the historic La Concha Visitors Center at the Neon Museum also went green. They’re in good company, joining iconic landmarks such as The Pyramids of Giza, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janiero.