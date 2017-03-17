Posted Updated 

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign goes green for St. Patrick’s Day — PHOTOS

Members of Sharon Lynn's Celtic Crown Academy of Irish Dance perform during an event celebrating St. Patrick's Day at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This sign will remain green through the weekend. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of Sharon Lynn's Celtic Crown Academy of Irish Dance perform during an event celebrating St. Patrick's Day at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This sign will remain green through the weekend. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People gather for an event celebrating St. Patrick's Day at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This sign will remain green through the weekend. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is adjusted during an event celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This sign will remain green through the weekend. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is turned green to celebrate St. Patrickճ Day in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This sign will remain green through the weekend. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People are silhouetted against the sky during an event celebrating St. Patrick's Day at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This sign will remain green through the weekend. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of Sharon Lynn's Celtic Crown Academy of Irish Dance take a selfie during an event celebrating St. Patrick's Day at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This sign will remain green through the weekend. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is adjusted during an event celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This sign will remain green through the weekend. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People take photos at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, colored green for St. Patrick's Day, in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This sign will remain green through the weekend. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County Commissioners Steve Sisolak, center, and Lawrence Weekly, right, react as a tourist steps into a photo during an event celebrating St. Patrick's Day at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2017. This sign will remain green through the weekend. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Irish dancers, a bagpiper, and even some Irish members of the International Fraternal Order of Police joined with traditional Las Vegas showgirls to celebrate the greening of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Thursday night in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The event marked the fifth year that Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority participated in the Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening Initiative. The sign will stay green through Sunday.

The High Roller at the LINQ, the Keep Memory Alive Event Center and the historic La Concha Visitors Center at the Neon Museum also went green. They’re in good company, joining iconic landmarks such as The Pyramids of Giza, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janiero.

 