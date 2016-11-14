Woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Las Vegas Strip

A woman died after being hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon on the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to reports of a woman being “run over” at 101 Convention Center Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Larry Hadfield said. It was unclear as of 5 p.m. whether the woman was in a marked crosswalk.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and pronounced dead. The driver stayed on scene, police said.

Convention Center Drive was initially shut down in both directions — between Channel 8 Drive and Kishner Drive — as police investigated. As of 5:15 p.m., the roadway had reopened.

The county coroner’s office will name the woman killed once family has been notified.

