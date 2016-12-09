Posted 

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by cab on Strip

The southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard were shut down at Bellagio Drive as of 2:15 a.m. Friday after a pedestrian was struck by a cab. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A pedestrian suffered injuries after being struck by a cab on the Strip early Friday morning. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A woman has life-threatening injuries after a taxicab hit her outside of Bellagio on the Strip early Friday morning.

Lt. Kris Burke with Metropolitan Police Department said the woman entered the crosswalk during a red light. The cab hit her and remained at the crash site.

Las Vegas police are awaiting word on the extent of the woman’s injuries.

Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down at Bellagio Drive as of 2:15 a.m.

Sgt. Jon David with Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was taken to University Medical Center . The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m.

David said no other cars were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.

