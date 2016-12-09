Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by cab on Strip

A woman has life-threatening injuries after a taxicab hit her outside of Bellagio on the Strip early Friday morning.

Lt. Kris Burke with Metropolitan Police Department said the woman entered the crosswalk during a red light. The cab hit her and remained at the crash site.

Las Vegas police are awaiting word on the extent of the woman’s injuries.

Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down at Bellagio Drive as of 2:15 a.m.

Sgt. Jon David with Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was taken to University Medical Center . The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m.

David said no other cars were involved in the crash.

Traffic on southbound LV Boulevard still shut down. No word yet on injuries on the cab/pedestrian crash at the Bellagio intersection pic.twitter.com/nNdrWaXCJE — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) December 9, 2016

