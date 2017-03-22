Work begins April 3 on bridge between MGM, New York-New York

Upgrades to the pedestrian bridge connecting the MGM Grand and New York-New York hotel-casinos begin April 3, when the elevators and escalators will be closed for three months, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Work is scheduled to ramp up by July, when the span at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue will be closed to pedestrians through September, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

During that time, the pedestrian bridge will be fitted with new escalators, tempered-glass panes, aluminum panels and lighted handrails, Illia said. The makeover is part of a larger project aimed at improving the bridges connecting the MGM Grand, Tropicana, Excalibur and New York-New York hotel-casinos, which were built 23 years ago.

The $30.2 million project is primarily funded by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Clark County will assume responsibility for the bridges when the project wraps up.

Improvements to all four bridges will be completed by Dec. 29. Roughly 130,000 pedestrians cross the bridges daily, Illia said.

