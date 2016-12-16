Three Square food bank founder remembered for dedication to community

Friends and relatives of Three Square food bank founder Eric Hilton remembered the philanthropist on Thursday as a larger-than-life man who fought for his community, reveled in inappropriate jokes and loved his family.

Hilton, the 83-year-old youngest son of Hilton Hotels Corp. founder Conrad Hilton and former vice chairman of the company, died in his sleep Saturday at his Las Vegas home after years of health issues and hospitalizations.

In 2013, the former hotelier survived a medical episode after his friend found him slumped over while playing poker at the Bellagio, and in the past few years, he was confined to a wheelchair.

And though his movements were slower in the months before his death, nothing could deter his bold personality or knack for making people feel welcome, said his nephew Steven Hilton, chairman of the Hilton Foundation.

“He had that gift of connecting when he was around people,” he said. “You felt his spirit, and he made you feel special.”

Beverly Hilton-Neapolitan, one of Eric Hilton’s four children, shared memories of a man who loved to laugh and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

“We really had no idea that my father meant so much to so many people,” she said during a memorial service Thursday afternoon at Three Square’s North Las Vegas headquarters. “It really warms my heart to see that.”

A devoted husband to his wife, Bibi Hilton, the Three Square founder also devoted himself to his community in the years since his 1997 retirement from the hotel business.

When he heard the news that the Community Food Bank of Clark County was scheduled to close in 2007, Hilton hurried along his plans to create a new food bank that he hoped one day could end hunger in Southern Nevada.

The plans were spurred by a television report of a nonprofit that fed locals shuttering due to financial issues, he told an audience at the Dec. 17, 2007, debut of Three Square.

“He couldn’t imagine anything worse than a child being hungry,” said Anders Hansen, a program facilitator at Three Square and Hilton’s nephew.

The organization Hilton founded has since blossomed, providing more than 40 million pounds of food in a fiscal year to the community through roughly 13,000 partner organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

The food bank now boasts more than 1,200 volunteers a week, all thanks to the dedication of its staff and Hilton, said Three Square CEO Brian Burton.

“Let us just work toward fulfilling Eric’s dreams of a hunger-free community,” he said.

Contact Pashtana Usufzy at pusufzy@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @pashtana_u on Twitter.