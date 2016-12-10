Posted Updated 

Two officers hurt in Las Vegas patrol car collision

Two officers hurt in Las Vegas patrol car collision

web1_patrol-car-crash_120916ev_003_7565594.jpgBuy Photo
The scene of a two car crash involving a police vehicle at the intersection of Russell Road and Pecos Road on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Two officers hurt in Las Vegas patrol car collision

web1_patrol-car-crash_120916ev_001_7565594.jpg
The scene of a two car crash involving a police vehicle at the intersection of Russell Road and Pecos Road on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Two officers hurt in Las Vegas patrol car collision

web1_patrol-car-crash_120916ev_002_7565594.jpg
The scene of a two car crash involving a police vehicle at the intersection of Russell Road and Pecos Road on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Two officers hurt in Las Vegas patrol car collision

web1_patrol-car-crash_120916ev_004_7565594.jpg
The scene of a two car crash involving a police vehicle at the intersection of Russell Road and Pecos Road on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Two officers hurt in Las Vegas patrol car collision

web1_patrol-car-crash_120916ev_005_7565594.jpg
The scene of a two car crash involving a police vehicle at the intersection of Russell Road and Pecos Road on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Two officers hurt in Las Vegas patrol car collision

web1_patrol-car-crash_120916ev_006_7565594.jpg
The scene of a two car crash involving a police vehicle at the intersection of Russell Road and Pecos Road on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Two officers hurt in Las Vegas patrol car collision

web1_patrol-car-crash_120916ev_007_7565594.jpg
The scene of a two car crash involving a police vehicle at the intersection of Russell Road and Pecos Road on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Two officers hurt in Las Vegas patrol car collision

web1_patrol-car-crash_120916ev_008_7565594.jpg
The scene of a two car crash involving a police vehicle at the intersection of Russell Road and Pecos Road on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Two officers hurt in Las Vegas patrol car collision

web1_patrol-car-crash_120916ev_009_7565594.jpg
The scene of a two car crash involving a police vehicle at the intersection of Russell Road and Pecos Road on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Two Metro officers were injured in a collision in the southeast valley Friday afternoon.

About 2 p.m. a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Pecos and East Russell roads, police spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Two officers were taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Westbound Russell Road has been shut down, and there will be temporary lane closures in the area until the collision is cleared.

Police advise the public to avoid the area if possible.

The incident remains under investigation by Metro’s traffic bureau.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 