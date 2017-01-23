United Airlines’ IT issue affects flights at McCarran

Up to 19 flights at McCarran International Airport may have been delayed Sunday due to a United Airlines IT issue.

Fourteen arriving flights and five departing flights at McCarran may have been impacted by the issue affecting the airline nationwide, according to McCarran spokeswoman Christine Crews.

Earlier today, company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an “IT issue.” It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express announced about 6 p.m. that the ground stop had been lifted. The company operates more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

