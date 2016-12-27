Posted Updated 

Upholstery shop suffers brunt of damage in strip mall fire on East Sahara

County and city fire crews were fighting a fire early Tuesday morning at a strip mall at 4275 E. Sahara Ave. (Mike Shoro, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A fire damaged two units in a strip mall near East Sahara Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

Clark County Fire Department crews found heavy smoke at an upholstery shop at 4275 E. Sahara Ave. about 3:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Kenny Holding said firefighters initially had to defend against the fire because the roof’s collapse and debris filling the unit made it unsafe to enter.

The fire department had doused the flames about 30 minutes after arriving, Holding said. He said firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other units.

Nobody was inside the building at the time, and nobody was injured.

Most of the damage was contained to one unit, Holding said, with a second suffering less damage.

Las Vegas Fire Department assisted with the call.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, and damage had not been estimated.

