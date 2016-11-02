VegeWay brings vegan burger fare to southwest Las Vegas drive-thru

VegeWay made its debut in September as the first vegan drive-thru in Las Vegas.

The restaurant, created by chef Kenny Chye — operator of Veggie House in Chinatown — took over the Great American Food sandwich shop at 7790 S. Jones Blvd.

The menu includes everything from fish tacos to Vietnamese vegan banh mi sandwiches and vegan chicken wraps, though Chye’s focus was to create a “quality burger” similar to In-N-Out .

“Their burger is very good,” Chye told the Review-Journal in September. “Simple, but the price is good.”

The burger ($4.69) comes with melted vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and onion. It’s simple but delicious and filling. It’s easy to forget that the patty has no animal products.

For those who can’t get enough cheese, there’s also a double vegan burger ($5.89).

Meals ($8.89 for a single and $9.89 for a double) come with a drink and a choice of three types of fries: French fries, sweet potato fries or curly fries.

Vegan fish tacos are $3.99 for one and $7.29 for two.

There’s also the vegan beef sandwich ($6.29), vegan popcorn chicken ($4.69), fried zucchini ($3.79) and vegan chicken wrap ($7.59).

The salad comes with green cilantro or chicken turmeric and is $5.95.

Perhaps the best most delicious item of all is the vegan milkshake ($5.50). It tastes like a regular milkshake, but it’s made with almond milk and has choices of strawberry, chocolate, mango or vanilla.

VegeWay is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Call 702-614-3380.