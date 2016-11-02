Posted 

VegeWay brings vegan burger fare to southwest Las Vegas drive-thru

VegeWay brings vegan burger fare to southwest Las Vegas drive-thru

web1_food_102316ev_001_7247613.jpgBuy Photo
Sweet potatoes, curly fries and french fries from VegeWay in Las Vegas. VegeWay made its debut in September as the first vegan drive-thru in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

VegeWay brings vegan burger fare to southwest Las Vegas drive-thru

web1_food_102316ev_002_7247613.jpg
A cheeseburger from VegeWay in Las Vegas. The burger ($4.69) comes with melted vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and onion. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

VegeWay brings vegan burger fare to southwest Las Vegas drive-thru

web1_img_3345_7247613.jpgBuy Photo
The interior of VegeWay in Las Vegas. VegeWay made its debut in September as the first vegan drive-thru in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

VegeWay brings vegan burger fare to southwest Las Vegas drive-thru

web1_img_3351_7247613.jpgBuy Photo
The interior of VegeWay in Las Vegas. VegeWay made its debut in September as the first vegan drive-thru in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/View Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By SANDY LOPEZ
VIEW STAFF WRITER

VegeWay made its debut in September as the first vegan drive-thru in Las Vegas.

The restaurant, created by chef Kenny Chye — operator of Veggie House in Chinatown — took over the Great American Food sandwich shop at 7790 S. Jones Blvd.

The menu includes everything from fish tacos to Vietnamese vegan banh mi sandwiches and vegan chicken wraps, though Chye’s focus was to create a “quality burger” similar to In-N-Out .

“Their burger is very good,” Chye told the Review-Journal in September. “Simple, but the price is good.”

The burger ($4.69) comes with melted vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and onion. It’s simple but delicious and filling. It’s easy to forget that the patty has no animal products.

For those who can’t get enough cheese, there’s also a double vegan burger ($5.89).

Meals ($8.89 for a single and $9.89 for a double) come with a drink and a choice of three types of fries: French fries, sweet potato fries or curly fries.

Vegan fish tacos are $3.99 for one and $7.29 for two.

There’s also the vegan beef sandwich ($6.29), vegan popcorn chicken ($4.69), fried zucchini ($3.79) and vegan chicken wrap ($7.59).

The salad comes with green cilantro or chicken turmeric and is $5.95.

Perhaps the best most delicious item of all is the vegan milkshake ($5.50). It tastes like a regular milkshake, but it’s made with almond milk and has choices of strawberry, chocolate, mango or vanilla.

VegeWay is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Call 702-614-3380.

 