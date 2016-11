Look for the next caption contest Dec. 8, 2016.

First place:

“Hazel, pass the ketchup.”

— Rick Kresak

Second place:

“Where’s the beef?”

— Pauline Ives

Third place:

” … and now our stuffing is LEGAL in Nevada!”

— Denise Ahner-Bellini

Honorable mention:

“Well, he won’t be photobombing anymore Caption Contest cartoons!”

— Gloria Shannon