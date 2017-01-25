Volunteers fan out across Las Vegas Valley for annual homeless survey

Covered in a floral print blanket, a red suitcase at her head (or maybe his), a homeless person slept, or tried to sleep, on a stretch of sidewalk near the intersection of A Street and Washington Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night.

The person under the floral blanket had hunkered down against the cold along with several others, each in his or her own bundle, in front of the Day Labor Office.

Signs loomed behind them that said “Job Seeker Parking” and “Job Seeker Entrance.” Up the street and over the hill, the neon lights of Main Street Station beckoned from afar.

On Tuesday night, the person under the floral blanket became one of the many thousands who would, by the end of the day Wednesday, form part of a yearly homeless count that takes place at the end of January in locales large and small throughout the United States.

An eight-member team from The Salvation Army took part in the Southern Nevada Homeless Census and was in charge of counting the homeless in the vicinity of A Street. They were among the more than 200 volunteers who fanned out across Las Vegas and other parts of Clark County to conduct the local homeless count.

Clipboard in hand, David Fragoso was the one charged with writing down who The Salvation Army team found. At one point his tally included two males, ages 18 to 24, five males, 25 years old or older, one female, age 18 to 24, two people of unknown gender, ages 18 to 25, and five tents.

These and other numbers were gathered throughout the night from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. A separate daytime count of homeless youth is slated for Wednesday during the day, and in subsequent weeks, more detailed information will be gleaned from countywide surveys.

The yearly tally determines federal funds “that support housing, job training, and other programs that can help move folks out of homeless,” said Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin. Last year those funds amounted to more than $12 million.

“On a single night in 2016, 549,928 people were experiencing homelessness in the United States,” according to the 2016 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress. In the Las Vegas area, the 2016 total came to 6,208, representing a decline of 17.3 percent from the previous year.