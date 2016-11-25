Posted 

Woman hospitalized after being struck by train in Las Vegas

A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a train on this bridge above Owens Avenue. (Google Street View)

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a train Thursday afternoon.

The woman was on the bridge at about 3:30 p.m. above Owens Avenue near southbound Interstate 15 Highway when she got hit by a train, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rodgers said.

She was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Rodgers said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

