Woman hospitalized after being struck by train in Las Vegas

A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a train Thursday afternoon.

The woman was on the bridge at about 3:30 p.m. above Owens Avenue near southbound Interstate 15 Highway when she got hit by a train, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rodgers said.

She was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Rodgers said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.