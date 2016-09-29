Posted 

Photographer turns lens to impact of oil on the world

Award-winning Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky came to Southern Nevada to shoot "Suburbs #2," left, and "Suburbs #3, with Quarry" -- both part of the "Transportation and Motor Culture" segment of "Oil," now at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A photograph of “Alberta Oil Sands #6” leads off Edward Burtynsky’s exhibit “Oil,” now at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum. The exhibition was organized by the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Edward Burtynsky’s photography exhibit “Oil” explores the title resource's impact on our lives -- and our planet -- in three sections: "Extraction and Refinement," "Transportation and Motor Culture" and "The End of Oil." Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A diptych depicting a massive tire pile in Westley, California, "Oxford Tire Pile #9ab" is part of "Edward Burtynsky: Oil." The award-winning Canadian photographer's exhibit continues through Jan. 14 at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Photographer Edward Burtynsky's overhead view of cars and more cars at a Houston car lot -- "VW Lot #1" -- is part of "Oil," more than 50 images shot around the world, now on display at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Oil wells in Baku, Azerbaijan provide global perspective for photographer Edward Burtynsky, whose project "Oil" explores the petroleum industry's impact in more than 50 images on display at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gallery worker Deanne Sole prepares for the opening of Edward Burtynsky’s photography exhibit “Oil” at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A junkyard in Hamilton, Ontario, supplies the backdrop for Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky's "Scrap Auto Engines #11," one of more than 50 images that make up his exhibit “Oil,” now at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum. The exhibition was organized by the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Edward Burtynsky’s photography exhibit “Oil,” now at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum, surrounds interim gallery director Alisha Kerlin. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Award-winning photographer Edward Burtynsky captures the intersection of two Los Angeles freeways from an eye-in-the-sky perspective in a 2003 image featured in "Oil," now at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum. COURTESY NEVADA MUSEUM OF ART

The SOCAR oil fields of Baku, Azerbaijan, inspire an Edward Burtynsky photograph, shot in 2006 and featured in "Oil," on display at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum through mid-January. COURTESY NEVADA MUSEUM OF ART

Pipes form geometric patterns inside an oil refinery in St. John, New Brunswick, in an image shot by award-winning Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky in 1999. More than 50 Burtynsky images inspire "Oil," the current exhibit at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum. COURTESY NEVADA MUSEUM OF ART

A worker at the shipbreaking yards in Chittagong, Bangladesh, stares into photographer Edward Burtynsky's camera in 2000 for an image featured in "The End of Oil" section of "Oil," which continues through Jan. 14 at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum. COURTESY NEVADA MUSEUM OF ART

Edward Burtynsky traveled to the oil fields of Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2006 for "Oil," a three-part project tracing petroleum's international journey -- and consequences -- now on display at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum. COURTESY NEVADA MUSEUM OF ART

"The End of Oil," part of award-winning photographer Edward Burtynsky's "Oil" project, includes a 2006 shot of an aircraft "boneyard" at Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. "Oil," organized by the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, continues at UNLV's Marjorie Barrick Museum through mid-January. COURTESY NEVADA MUSEUM OF ART

By CAROL CLING
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

You probably don’t think about the oil that makes your personal transportation possible whenever you start your car — or pull up to the pump to refuel.

Neither did photographer Edward Burtynsky. Until the moment, when he stopped at a gas station — and had an “oil epiphany.”

The result: more than 50 large-scale photographs shot around the world, over a 12-year period, that focus on everything from drilling oil to demolishing the giant tankers used to transport it.

To say nothing of the (sub)urban sprawl automobiles make possible in, among other places, Las Vegas.

Opening Friday at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum, “Edward Burtynsky: Oil” offers striking images — and undeniable food for thought — as the award-winning Canadian artist and photographer explores what he calls “a key building block of modern civilization.”

For better — and for worse.

Unlike depictions of untouched, pastoral places, Burtynsky’s images often capture the opposite: territory forever altered by oil production, whether it’s stark metal pipelines snaking an otherwise empty field or miles of piles of discarded tires creating their own hilly geography.

And at the end of the (pipe)line, in Chittagong, Bangladesh, laborers earning pennies a day demolish hulking, obsolete oil tankers, working barefoot in sludgy water — and risking injury from metal shards as dangerous as military shrapnel.

“It’s easy to forget the connection between these landscapes — the ones in our everyday lives and the ones in these photographs,” Burtynsky says in an email interview. (The TED Award winner will lecture on “Oil” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Barrick auditorium.)

When Burtynsky first began taking photographs, in the late 1970s, his work “was heavily inspired by abstract expressionism and the artists of that movement,” he writes. But “it wasn’t long, though, before I realized that my work was missing something.”

At that moment, “my rethinking of the content of the landscape image took hold,” Burtynsky reflects. “I decided to take my art form from the place that was pristine to the place where humans undeniably intersected into those landscapes.”

Those places include Las Vegas, which figures in four of Burtynsky’s photographs, all part of the exhibit’s “Transportation and Motor Culture” section. (Areas devoted to “Extraction and Refinement” and “The End of Oil” round out the exhibit.)

In one image — taken from an omnipotent, above-it-all vantage point — lookalike houses surround Spring Valley High School in the foreground of the photograph, while the Luxor pyramid hovers in the distance. Another shot offers an aerial view of the Lakes planned community.

Along with housing developments, Burtynsky also captures a view of a local industrial park — surrounded by parking lots full of cars.

“From the air I saw that the same patterns were emerging in both small and large scales,” he observes, “and the scenes reminded me of a computer circuit board, a reference that I then tried to coax out of my images.”

The Southern Nevada shots “are especially significant because at that time, nearly 10 years ago, Las Vegas was the fastest growing city in the United States,” Burtynsky adds, so the images “also now serve as a conversation with a moment in history.”

The “Oil” exhibit comes to the Barrick Museum from Reno’s Nevada Museum of Art, which presented it in 2012.

Burtynsky’s 56 “Oil” photographs are part of the Reno museum’s Altered Landscape Photography Collection, which focuses on “land use and the changing environment,” according to David Walker, NMOA’s executive director. “The point is to look at our human impact on the global landscape,” including “our dependence on natural resources such as oil.”

Looking at the images, viewers may be struck by the contrast between the vivid photographs and the sobering reality they reveal.

“The images are beautiful, but what they depict — it’s not so pretty,” notes Alisha Kerlin, the Barrick’s interim director, as she surveys the “glowing” large-format color photographs. (In part, that’s because there’s no glass, or plexiglass, separating the prints and the viewers, so “you’re not staring at a reflection,” she explains.)

Scrap metal parts, shown in close-up, could double as squiggly, oily bugs. Grounded military jets bake in the Arizona desert. A spiraling freeway ramp could be anywhere — until you notice the pagodalike structures at its edge, identifying its location in Shanghai, China. Stork-legged oil derricks tower in Baku, Azerbaijan — and mechanized grasshoppers dig for oil in California.

In these and other photographs, Walker says, Burtynsky “doesn’t really express a strong opinion one way or another” about oil’s impact on our daily lives — and our planet. Instead of “good, bad, right, wrong,” the photographer captures “the clearest image possible.”

As a result, Walker concludes, “we are left to contemplate what’s going on.”

Read more stories from Carol Cling at reviewjournal.com. Contact her at ccling@reviewjournal.com and follow @CarolSCling on Twitter.

 