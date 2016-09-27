Posted 

Wasteland Weekend brings ‘Mad Max’ to the Mojave Desert — PHOTOS

Immortan Joe poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

War boys participate in a vehicle cruise during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Burning Sensation blows fire in the gladiators battle cage during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The first tribe pulls back into the gates after a vehicle cruise during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Alison Kelly performs during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Festival goers battle in a replica of the thunderdome during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Steve Scholz leaps from his jeep during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Fire dancers from Burning Sensation perform during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Humungus makes his entrance during the post-apocalyptic swimsuit contest during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Allison Messick plays with a hula hoop at dusk during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The crowd erupts at the conclusion of the post-apocalyptic swimsuit contest during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Volunteer Nate Goedeck directs traffic during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jessica Nigri poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A pre fight ceremony concludes at thunderdome during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Will Gillaspy, left, and Sonia Soleno walk to a show during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Contestants engage the crowd during the post-apocalyptic swimsuit contest during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A replica of the car driven in the Mad Max films, a 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT Coupe, sits outside the gates of the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nuclear Bombshell performer Mitzy Mayhem dances during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The Nuclear Bombshells are a post-apocalyptic burlesque group based in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Competitors take part in a jugger match during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jason Sperle, known as T-Wrex, poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

War boys participate in a vehicle cruise during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Maee Kroft swings from hooks attached to her skin, a practice known as suspension, during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A large crowd of festival goers march through the camp ground during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Steve Scholz poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wasteland staff fire up the crowd at the gladiator battle cage during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Festival goers battle in a replica of the thunderdome during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Alison Kelly, right, rides in a modified jeep during a vehicle cruise during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

An armored dune buggy drives through the streets at dusk during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Contestants engage the crowd during the post-apocalyptic swimsuit contest during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wasteland gladiators battle during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nuclear Bombshell performer Mitzy Mayhem dances during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The Nuclear Bombshells are a post-apocalyptic burlesque group based in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Keisha Mock poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Competitors take part in a jugger match during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A contestant shows off her hand-made outfit during the post-apocalyptic swimsuit contest during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Festival goers battle in a replica of the thunderdome during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Calixta Cheers poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Competitors take part in a jugger match during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Festival goers gather at the city gates during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rivet poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Keru McKenzie poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Nuclear Bombshells, a post-apocalyptic burlesque group based in Las Vegas, perform during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Festival goers cheer from the second level of a replica of the thunderdome during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jeht, dressed as a war boy, poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Kerryssa Berroyer, a member of the Nuclear Bombshells, a post-apocalyptic burlesque group based in Las Vegas, cools off during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wasteland gladiators battle during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Joyful watches a jugger match during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Contestants give one final group dance during the post-apocalyptic swimsuit contest during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The crowd cheers as gladiators battle during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Humungus poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Participants in a vehicle cruise return to camp during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Nuclear Bombshells, a post-apocalyptic burlesque group based in Las Vegas, perform during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Goldie Vegas, a member of the Nuclear Bombshells, a post-apocalyptic burlesque group based in Las Vegas, performs during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Wasteland gladiators battle during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dancers entertain the crowd before the start of the post-apocalyptic swimsuit contest during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tato Potato poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A gate guard watches over tent city during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Humungus, middle, judges the Post-Apocalyptic Swimsuit Contest during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vivid Vivka, known as Dust Bunny, poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Nuclear Bombshells, a post-apocalyptic burlesque group based in Las Vegas, perform during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Steve Scholz competes in the post-apocalyptic swimsuit contest during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Contestants engage the crowd during the post-apocalyptic swimsuit contest during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A water gunner waits for the start of the post-apocalyptic swimsuit contest during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Commander Hard Rain poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Aveloc, a champion gladiator, watches a jugger match during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Spyder, left, and Wilee pose for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Court Arning poses for a photo during the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in California City, Calif. The four day, post-apocalyptic festival takes place in the Mojave desert and is inspired by director George Miller's Mad Max films. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By BENJAMIN HAGER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Mojave Desert four hours southwest of Las Vegas is a dry, lifeless, unforgiving wasteland that most of civilized society does its best to avoid. It’s also what made it the perfect spot for the seventh annual Wasteland Weekend. The Sept. 22-25 post-apocalyptic festival drew thousands of “Mad Max” fans from around the world.

Steve Schulz flew 15 hours from southern Australia to play the role of Wez, the main antagonist in “Mad Max 2.” “It’s got a rawness and a real energy,” Schulz said. “It’s celebrating mankind’s fall from grace and the end of civilization.”

The four-day event is highlighted by hard-driving music, tricked-out car shows and a real-life Thunderdome. An impressive collection of industry professionals brings to life this pop-up dystopian society dedicated to the vision of filmmaker George Miller.

“They put all their energy into creating this amazing world for us to play in,” said Toi Green, media coordinator for Wasteland Weekend. “It really feels like you’re in the movie.”

Los Angeles resident Jared Butler started the event in 2010. It drew 400 attendees that year, a number that swelled to nearly 3,000 this year.

“We refer to ourselves as a Wasteland family,” Commander Hard Rain said. “I wasn’t a huge ‘Mad Max’ fan, but Wasteland Weekend made me fall in love with the apocalypse.”

 

