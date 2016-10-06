This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Symphonic Spectacular

You’ve caught these timeless melodies in everything from “2001” to “The Simpsons.” Now hear them in their entirety at the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s Symphonic Spectacular — featuring Bizet’s “Carmen,” Strauss’ “Blue Danube,” Rossini’s “William Tell” Overture and more — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. For tickets ($30-$109), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

Renaissance Festival

Time to party like it’s 1499 as the 22nd annual “Age of Chivalry” Renaissance Festival returns to Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road, for music, magic, storytelling, sword-wielding, pirate antics, battle re-enactments, food and drink. The fun runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For tickets ($8-$45), call 702-455-8200 or click on www.lvrenfair.com.

Freddy Cole

Freddy Cole may be the legendary Nat King Cole’s brother, but he has his own swinging style, as this jazz legend will demonstrate when “The Freddy Cole 85th Year of Celebration” checks into The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz for a two-day musical party at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For tickets ($37-$59), call 702-749-2000 or go online to www.thesmithcenter.com.

Railroad art

If you need a reminder of Las Vegas’ railroad roots, it’s all aboard for the American Society of Railroad Artists’ annual juried show, showcasing paintings, drawings and digital art depicting America’s people, depots and trains through Jan. 8 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The preserve is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; for admission ($4.95-$18.95) and other information, call 702-822-7700 or visit www.springspreserve.org.

‘Art of the Love Song’

Retro strings, gypsy jazz violin and folk-rock influences flavor the Annie Moses Band’s “Art of the Love Song,” which spans the “Great American Songbook” era of the 1940s and ’50s and includes such ’60s-’70s songwriters as John Lennon and Paul Williams. The romantic melodies begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday in The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz; call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com for tickets ($49-$59).