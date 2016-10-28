This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Johnny Mathis

Here’s hoping he keeps singing well beyond the twelfth of never. But for now, the wonderful, wonderful Johnny Mathis returns to The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall for his 60th anniversary tour at 7:30 p.m. Saturday — which, chances are, will find Mathis crooning such favorites as “Misty” and “It’s Not For Me to Say.” For tickets ($29-$175), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

‘Bring Out Your Dead’

Dia de los Muertos doesn’t arrive until Tuesday, but more than 20 artists are already at work day and night during Guerrilla Artz’s “Bring Out Your Dead” Artfest at The Park, on the Strip between New York-New York and the Monte Carlo. You can watch artists at work on giant canvases from 5 to 9 p.m. through Tuesday; the artworks, including 23-foot-long Land of the Dead cemetery creations, are on display around the clock.

‘When the Rain Stops Falling’

Four generations, two continents, one award-winning play — that’s A Public Fit’s “When the Rain Stops Falling,” a family saga that shifts from 1959 to 2039, from London to Australia, which opens at 8 p.m. Friday (preceded at 7 p.m. by a season-opening celebration), 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. Performances continue at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 13; tickets are $20 to $25 and may be purchased online at www.apublicfit.org.

Life in Death Festival

Returning for its 16th year at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive, the free “Life in Death: Day of the Dead” festival explores Dia le los Muertos traditions, including elaborately detailed ofrendas (altars) honoring beloved family and friends (along with satirical poems, songs, dances, art and crafts) from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For information, call 702-455-7340.

Boston Brass

They’ve got brass — and then some — as the five members of Boston Brass will demonstrate at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, playing favorites from classics to jazz as part of UNLV’s Chamber Music Series in Doc Rando Recital Hall. For tickets ($30), call 702-895-2787 or visit www.unlv.edu/pac.