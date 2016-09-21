Posted Updated 

Your first look at the public art for Life is Beautiful 2016

Your first look at the public art for Life is Beautiful 2016

video_7063493_0.mov
Crews are working around the clock to set up the festival grounds for Life Is Beautiful this weekend. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_020_7063493.jpg
Artist Shepard Fairey works on a mural as setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_005_7063493.jpgBuy Photo
The Big Rig Jig art installation is shown during the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_021_7063493.jpg
Setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_019_7063493.jpg
Setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_018_7063493.jpg
The Troubadour stage is shown as setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_017_7063493.jpg
Setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_016_7063493.jpg
An art installation is shown in progress as setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_015_7063493.jpg
Setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_014_7063493.jpg
Setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_013_7063493.jpg
Setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_012_7063493.jpg
A mural by artist Mark Drew is shown as setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_011_7063493.jpg
Setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_010_7063493.jpg
A mural by artist Bezt is shown as setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_009_7063493.jpg
A car drives along Fremont Street as setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_008_7063493.jpg
Setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_007_7063493.jpg
Setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_006_7063493.jpg
Setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_004_7063493.jpg
Setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_003_7063493.jpg
A mural is shown as setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_002_7063493.jpg
Setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

web1_clo-libtour_092116cs_001_7063493.jpg
A man passes by the &quot;Downtown&quot; main stage as setup goes on for the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Life Is Beautiful festival crews are working around the clock to get downtown Las Vegas set up for this weekend.

We toured the festival grounds to see how the artwork was coming along.

 

