5 tasty cheese delicacies in Las Vegas that you need to try

Enjoy some cheese, in all its glory

Soft-cheese platter — Vintner Grill

Options include Saint Andre, truffled ricotta, Cambozola, Laura Chenel’s goat cheese and Purple Haze, $6 for one, $15 for three or $25 for five.

White queso — Nacho Daddy

A blend of white cheese, pico de gallo and fresh jalapeno, $7.50, or $10.50 with ground beef.

Craft-beer-and-cheese bisque — Cornerstone, Gold Coast

Tillamook cheddar, amber ale, cream and Dijon mustard combine for a creamy soup topped with grilled-cheese croutons, $7.

Wine-and-cheese sundae — Standard & Pour

A cheesecake blondie is topped with merlot ice cream and a brandied cherry, $8.

Au gratin potatoes — T-Bone’s Chophouse, Red Rock Resort, and Hank’s Fine Steaks, Green Valley Ranch

Smoked cheddar, bacon and poblano peppers add flavor and a cheddar gratinee adds crunch, $10.

If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Find more of her stories at www.reviewjournal.com and follow @HKRinella on Twitter.